NBA personal coach Drew Hanlen reveals the changes he would make to fix Ben Simmons' on-court issues

NBA personal coach Drew Hanlen shared his plans to improve Ben Simmons' game if they worked together. Over his career, Simmons has been criticized for not being a shooter and deceiving fans with his offseason videos.

Ad

Hanlen joined Kevin O'Connor's show to discuss several topics. A clip shared on X on Wednesday shows Him explaining how he would maximize Simmons' talent and proposing a change of position for the Australian.

"The first thing I always thought was move him up to the four (power forward) and make him more of a Draymond Green type-player," Hanlen said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I thought he would have been unbelievable with somebody handling the ball. Him setting screens, him rolling, him playmaking, 'cause he's an elite passer, he has the ability to get downhill and finish in transition really well in his prime. If you get him in those three-on-twos, two-on-ones, that's what made Draymond so good.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I always thought that was the biggest thing. I know people wanted him to shoot more threes and change his hand or his jumpshot or change his mechanics, which I think all make sense, but the first thing I would've done is make him a Draymond Green type-player."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Draymond Green has excelled in a role that Scottie Pippen established during his celebrated career with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Despite not being the most prolific scorer, the Golden State Warriors big man has thrived as a playmaker and contributed to his team's success.

Ben Simmons just started a new chapter in his career after being cut by the Brooklyn Nets and signed by the LA Clippers. Many think this might be his last chance to revitalize his career and perhaps Tyronn Lue and Co. can bring something out of him that fans hadn't seen before.

Ad

How did Ben Simmons fare in the Clippers debut?

After playing 33 games with the Nets, Ben Simmons debuted with the LA Clippers on Thursday, playing 27 minutes, registering 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists while blocking one shot and stealing three balls.

Simmons and the Clippers will clash against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, hoping to get his second win with the Clippers. For the season, he's averaging 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 55.4% from the field.

It remains to be seen if he will keep playing as a guard or if the Clippers pull the trigger on his position change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback