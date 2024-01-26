NBA plans to host enticing Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shootout contest at NBA All-Star : report

In July last year, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu challenged Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry to a 3-point shootout. Ionescu had just finished a historic feat that saw her drop 37 out of a possible 40 in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest. She broke Curry’s previous mark of 31 which was set in 2021 and tied by Tyrese Haliburton in 2023.

WNBA star Allie Quigley’s 30-point output was also shattered by Ionescu in one of the most incredible shooting displays of all time. The Liberty star couldn’t resist throwing down the gauntlet at the NBA’s career three-point leader.

A few days later, Curry appeared on ESPN’s “NBA Today” to accept Sabrina Ionescu's challenge. That mouthwatering clash is set to happen next month during the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.

The two-time NBA MVP had this to say to rookie teammate Brandin Podziemski about the iconic shooter’s plan:

“I think I gotta bring her out. We gotta settle this once and for all. I think I gotta challenge her. Hell yeah!”

The impending shootout between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will not be the first time the two will go head-to-head. They’ve developed a close friendship over the years and have even worked out with each other during the pandemic. It wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine the two going head-to-head in a 3-point contest.

The All-Star Game contest, however, will be the first time they will go after each other in front of thousands of fans. Both are highly competitive so it promises to be a highly entertaining affair that will only add excitement to next month’s event in Indiana.

Steph Curry has been the better career 3-point shooter than Sabrina Ionescu

Steph Curry is playing in his 15th season in the NBA. He is a career 40.1% 3-point shooter. The player who revolutionized the way basketball is played has hit a staggering 3,562 triples out of 8,348 attempts. Curry could very well be the first player to hit over 4K trifectas by the time he retires from basketball.

Curry has hit below 40% in his career just twice. He averaged 38.0% during the 2021-22 season and had 24.5% during the 2019-20 campaign when he played only five games due to an injury.

Sabrina Ionescu, meanwhile, has played four seasons in the WNBA. She is a career 37.7% shooter from behind the arc. The New York Liberty star had his most efficient outing in 2023 when he hit 44.8% of her 3-point attempts. Before last year, the best she could do was 35.0% during her rookie year.

Ionescu would have to consistently hit over .400 to come close to Steph Curry’s career 3-point average.

