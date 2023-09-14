NBA player Brandon Hunter dies while performing yoga, Twitter stunned to learn shocking news

Former NBA player Brandon Hunter died on September 12, aged 42. Hunter played for the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic during his NBA tenure and also played overseas in Turkey, Puerto Rico, Greece and Italy.

According to Hunter's mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, the former basketball player was attending a hot yoga session when the tragedy struck. Cliett told NBC News that Hunter was in good shape as far as anybody knew.

"It was hot yoga, and he did it regularly," Cliett told NBC. "He was in good shape as far as we know. We're just shocked."

Hunter's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

During his younger years, Hunter was a star collegiate forward for Ohio, making the All-Mid-American Conference Freshman Team in 2000, and was also selected to the All-MAC First Team on three consecutive occasions.

Shortly after Hunter's passing was announced, Ohio Basketball released a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, remembering one of their former stars.

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of Ohio basketball legend Brandon Hunter. Our thoughts are with Brandon’s family at this time,” Ohio Basketball wrote.

The Orlando Magic also posted to X, sharing their condolences for Hunter's passing:

"We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family.- The DeVos family, players, coaches and staff of the @OrlandoMagic"

Hunter entered the NBA as the No. 56 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft; where he spent two years in the league and made an appearance for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Las Vegas Summer League. However, he failed to make the team and was released after the tournament had ended.

Twitter reacts to Brandon Hunter's death

The news that Brandon Hunter has died at age 42 shocked basketball fans around the world. Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic fans fondly remembered the former NBA player.

It's likely that more details regarding Hunter's passing will surface in the coming days and weeks; however, they may or may not be made public.

What is hot yoga?

Yoga is seen as one of the best exercise routines. The practice increases core strength, flexibility, and resistance training. However, in recent years, hot yoga has rapidly increased in popularity.

Unlike normal yoga, which often takes place in cool and calm surroundings, hot yoga is performed in hot and humid conditions. Some classes even take place in steam rooms or saunas.

By adding the additional hurdle of dealing with the uncomfortable heat, hot yoga can help increase circulation and blood flow while also detoxifying the body. Hot yoga is also known to burn more calories due to the increased exertion on the body.

Hot yoga is a favorite among athletes, as it's also seen as a viable way to increase bone density, due to the non-stop bodyweight resistance training, which can help athletes avoid injury.