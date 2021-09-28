NBA Players' Association rejected league's proposal to make vaccination mandatory for NBA players

As the start of the 2021-22 NBA Season rapidly approaches, the NBA Players' Association has rejected the league's proposal for mandatory vaccinations for players. Yesterday was media day for teams across the league, and the popular topic of discussion was the COVID-19 vaccination among the players. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported today that the NBA Players' Association has rejected any proposal that the league has brought forth.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn In response to inquiry to NBA concerning vaccination mandates for players, league spokesman Mike Bass tells ESPN: “A vaccine mandate for NBA players would need an agreement with the Players Association. The NBA has made these proposals but the players’ union has rejected…” In response to inquiry to NBA concerning vaccination mandates for players, league spokesman Mike Bass tells ESPN: “A vaccine mandate for NBA players would need an agreement with the Players Association. The NBA has made these proposals but the players’ union has rejected…”

While it's a topic that many of us have grown "tired" of hearing about over the last year, it's something that is quickly becoming of crucial importance across the NBA. With specific states setting strict rules when it comes to unvaccinated players not being allowed to play in markets such as New York and San Francisco, the reality is that some unvaccinated NBA players are looking at the potential of having to sacrifice their game checks if they are unable to play. Although it's been reported that the league is roughly around 90% when it comes to players that are vaccinated, the tension growing around the league continues to rise with training camp set to begin today in the NBA. As ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported, some coaching staffers around the league are notably frustrated with the players' lack of commitment.

In some instances, vaccinated staffers said they're concerned about the health risks of being exposed to unvaccinated players. In others, staffers said they're upset that players aren't facing the same vaccine requirements as most team staff and referees. In still others, there's animosity toward the league itself for not imposing such a mandate.

A number of notable NBA players have voiced their opinions about not having the vaccine to the public. Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was vocal yesterday during the team's media day, saying he's not vaccinated for "personal reasons." One of the most interesting storylines when it comes to players refusing the vaccine has involved Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. It's become notable because Wiggins plays for a team that's city has made the vaccine a requirement. If Wiggins were to refuse to get the vaccine, he wouldn't be able to play any home games, which would theoretically make him miss half of the season and forefit half of his salary, which would be around $15.8 million.

This has continued to become a serious issue in the NBA, especially after the league made it mandatory for "all personnel under team control who work within 15 feet of players or referees during games" to be fully vaccinated. The league has made it a goal to require everyone but the players to get the vaccination. The idea most likely was to try to "blanket" the rest of the NBA to finally let their guards down and have NBA players realize that everyone needs to get on board. With so many players still holding their ground, it looks as if this is a story that is only going to continue to buzz louder as the season inches closer.

