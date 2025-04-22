"NBA players glazing LeBron James in real time" - Fans react to 40 YO Lakers star earning MVP nods over Nikola Jokic & SGA by anonymous players

  • home icon
By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 22, 2025 23:30 GMT
Fans react as LeBron James gets MVP votes from anonymous players
Fans react as LeBron James gets MVP votes from anonymous players' poll (Image Source: Imagn)

The Athletic conducted an MVP poll, and LeBron James got votes from a few NBA players. During the 2024–25 NBA season, the MVP battle has largely been between the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and the OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, some players thought James had the most value.

At 40, the four-time champion has performed spectacularly. He finished the season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists. Those aren’t numbers typically seen from a player his age, but the Lakers star has always been an exception.

On Tuesday, The Athletic revealed James received 1.3% of the MVP vote. He placed fifth, with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, who both received 1.9%, above him. Jokic came in second with 37.4%, while Gilgeous-Alexander topped the list with 56.1%.

Fans were surprised to see James rank so highly in the poll and shared their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). Here’s what some had to say about the Lakers star making the list.

"Real NBA players glazing lebron in real time this is insane," a fan said.
"Look at unc bron man," another fan said.
"Shoutout to whoever voted LeBron," one fan commented.

Other fans were not fans of seeing James' name in the MVP poll.

"Get LeTrash off of that list that fraud has no business getting MVP votes 🤣🤣🤣🤣" a fan said.
"I just know the whole Lakers votes are from the Lakers💀" another fan commented.
"LBJ is a legend and has a good season. At 40, his play is freakish. But any player that votes him as the MVP this season is just trolling," one fan said.

LeBron James also named in The Athletic's 'Most Overrated Player' poll

In addition to the MVP poll, The Athletic also conducted an anonymous poll asking players to name the most overrated player in the league. Tyrese Haliburton topped the list with 14.4% of the vote, while James was among the names mentioned.

James tied at No. 10 on the list with NBA champions Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with stars Paul George and Tyler Herro.

Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves came in second with 10%. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks followed with 8.9%, rounding out the top three.

Other players receiving votes included Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal and Draymond Green.

