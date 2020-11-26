NBA players take to Twitter to mourn the passing of football legend Diego Maradona

Among the latest NBA News and Trade deals, the noise stopped as the world learnt of the death of Diego Maradona. One of football's greatest ever players passed away on Wednesday morning in Buenos Aires. NBA players across the league took to Twitter this evening to pay their respects to a true sporting hero and a man who transcended his sport.

NBA Players react on Twitter after the announcement of Diego Maradona's death

Diego Maradona Recovers After Surgery

The Footballing World is mourning the tragic loss of one of the game's greats, Diego Maradona. Famed for his time at Napoli, helping the side to their first-ever Serie A titles and UEFA Cup, Maradona also led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

It was announced early on Wednesday morning by Argentine media that the former attacking midfielder had suffered a heart attack in his home in Buenos Aires. Recently, Maradona had successful brain surgery for a blood clot, however, he had struggled with health problems for a number of years.

Diego Maradona was one of football's true legends and is debated as the greatest player to grace the game. He was a player who terrorized defenses despite his size. He had the perfect combination of raw talent and natural ability who could dribble his way through any side. He feared no one but was feared by many and brought so much to the game of Football and indeed the game in Italy.

After emerging in Argentina, Diego Maradona moved to Europe where he spent 7 hugely successful years with Napoli. He helped the side to establish themselves on the European stage and has murals of himself around the city of Naples where he became a deity to their passionate support base.

Basketball and Football share a unique affinity as players have met and respect their counterparts and enjoy both sports. Therefore, several NBA players have taken to Twitter this evening to offer their words of condolences as Football loses one of its heroes.

Maradona passed away ...... what a yea, RIP 🐐 — Terance Mann (@terance_mann) November 25, 2020

Advertisement

2020👎👎👎😢😢😢 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) November 25, 2020

Rest in Peace Maradona 👑🙏🏼🙏🏼 DEP🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/B67dIrnPdX — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) November 25, 2020

Advertisement