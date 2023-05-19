NBA Playoff assist leader: LeBron James joins Magic Johnson on the list

LeBron James shattered a massive all-time record in the regular season, and continues to climb up the ranks in other areas. During Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets, he joined an elite club that only features one other player.

Despite being the NBA's all-time leading scorer now, LeBron James has mainly be known for his passing. He is the only non point guard in the top ten of all-time assists, but sits much higher when it comes to the postseason.

In the LA Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets Thursday, LeBron had a team-high ten assists. This put him over 2,000 for his career in the playoffs. The only other player to hit this mark is fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Throughout his historic career, LeBron has appeared in 53 total playoff series. Across those matchups, he is averaging 7.2 assists per game. If he is able to keep this up, he might be able to break another all-time record.

Can LeBron James pass Magic Johnson on the all-time assists ranking?

LeBron James joined Magic Johnson in this prestigous club, but he still has a way to go before claiming that number one spot. He might have a shot as closing the gap, but it will take an impressive run to full pass him.

Right now, LeBron sits at 2,002 career playoff assists. In order to pass Magic, he'll need 375 more. Based on his career average, he'd need to play in about 52 more games to put himself within reach of breaking this record.

At 38 years old, there is no telling how many more playoff games LeBron has left in his career. On top of that, things aren't looking good for his team at the moment. Following an incredible fourth quarter performance from Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets have a commanding 2-0 over the LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals.

There is no denying that LeBron still has the ability to rack up the assists needed. The main question is if he'll be in enough playoff games in the future to make passing Magic an actual possibility.

