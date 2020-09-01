NBA Playoff Games Today: Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray to battle one last time, Raptors look to strike back at Celtics | September 1st

The NBA playoff games today will feature a much awaited Game 7 clash between Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell and Denver Nuggets talisman Jamal Murray. The Boston Celtics will also take on the Toronto Raptors in an attempt to gain a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Let us have a look at the NBA playoff games today.

NBA Playoff Games Today - All you need to know

Another #NBAPlayoffs doubleheader Tuesday! Action starts at 5:30 PM ET.



Conf. Semis, Game 2: BOS/TOR (ESPN)

Round 1, Game 7: UTA/DEN (ABC) pic.twitter.com/HjsOUoPccr — NBA (@NBA) September 1, 2020

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics in action against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1

In the NBA playoff games today, the Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and 5:30 PM E.T.

The Toronto Raptors will look to recover from their thrashing in Game 1, where they were simply helpless against the Celtics' defense.

Advertisement

Coach Nick Nurse will have to make adjustments for Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam before the series gets out of their hands. The Boston Celtics have been playing at an elite level with Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart leading the way.

Will the Toronto Raptors take Game 2 and pull level? Or will we see another dominant performance from the Boston Celtics?

Also Read: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Match Preview - 1st September 2020 | Game 2

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will look to get past the Utah Jazz in Game 7

One of the most interesting NBA playoff games today is the Utah Jazz taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round in the Western Conference. This game will be televised nationally on ABC at 8:30 PM E.T.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be looking to become just the 12th team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

The Utah Jazz will look to Donovan Mitchell to lead the way in this must-win game. The bench strength of both teams will likely play a key role in this exciting encounter.

Who will come out on top tonight - Donovan Mitchell or Jamal Murray? Find out in the NBA playoff games today.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Lakers legend comments on LeBron James' legacy, Damian Lillard makes big announcement post-bubble exit