With the seeding games nearly done and the play-in tournament right around the corner, the NBA playoffs are nearly upon us. While we await the results of the play-in tournament, most of the teams are preparing for the first round of the NBA playoffs. Here is our NBA playoffs prediction for the first round.

Eastern Conference - NBA Playoff Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Orlando Magic in the first round. The Bucks have been dominant all season long with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way. The Orlando Magic are struggling without Aaron Gordon, who is injured. Both teams have won just 3 seeding games but the Bucks had been resting key players. Our NBA playoff prediction for this series is a clean sweep for the Bucks.

The Toronto Raptors will go up against the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors have been the most complete team so far in the NBA bubble, with all their key players performing at a high level. The Nets are depleted with most of their key players away from the bubble but have exceeded expectations with several dominant performances. The Nets can snatch a game away from the Raptors. Our NBA playoff prediction is a 4-1 win for the Raptors.

Our NBA playoff prediction has the Boston Celtics getting to the second round

The Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in an exciting first-round clash. The 76ers are missing Ben Simmons, who is out due to a knee injury. Joel Embiid has put on a great show in the seeding games but is nursing an ankle injury. The Celtics, on the other hand, are looking lethal with their elite defense and with Jayson Tatum finding his rhythm on offense. Joel Embiid will likely lead the 76ers to a win or two. A 4-2 Boston Celtics win is our NBA playoff prediction for this series.

In case anyone needed a reminder what the G stands for... Gets. Jimmy. Gets. Buckets. pic.twitter.com/PaMPR2hYvs — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 11, 2020

The Miami Heat go up against their rivals, the Indiana Pacers. We will get to watch Jimmy Butler go up against T.J. Warren once again. The Pacers have dominated in the bubble so far behind Warren's explosion, but they have fallen to the Heat thrice this season. The Heat will be at full strength with all their stars healthy. Our NBA playoff prediction is a 4-2 victory for the Miami Heat in this series.

Western Conference - NBA Playoffs Prediction

The LA Lakers make it to the second round according to our NBA playoff prediction.

The LA Lakers will take on either the Blazers or the Grizzlies in the first round. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to dominate this series, but if it is the Blazers, things could get close. The Blazers, who are favorites to make it to the playoffs, will have momentum in their favor with Damian Lillard leading the way. Our NBA playoff prediction for this series is a 4-2 Lakers win against the Blazers or a clean sweep against the Grizzlies.

The LA Clippers will go up against the Dallas Mavericks in a fascinating match-up. We will see a battle of duos with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George going up against Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Luka's current form will help Dallas get at least a win or maybe two, but Leonard's performance in the postseason is something that the Mavericks will be wary of. A 4-1 win for the LA Clippers is our NBA playoffs prediction.

Our NBA playoff prediction is that the Utah Jazz will fall to the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets take on the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs. These two teams have had three very close games this season with the Nuggets winning all three. The Jazz have looked out of sorts in the NBA bubble so far while the Nuggets have been excellent even without their injured starters. Our NBA Playoffs prediction is a 4-2 victory for the Denver Nuggets.

In an intense match-up we have the Houston Rockets going up against the OKC Thunder. Both teams have performed admirably in the NBA bubble and have the same record heading into their final seeding game.

Year fifteen vs year one.



Chris Paul with the @OGandE Power Play of the Game. pic.twitter.com/wMasZCua9e — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 13, 2020

The Houston Rockets have more firepower in their offense but with Russell Westbrook possibly out for the first few games, the Thunder will have an advantage. We expect this series to be a long, drawn-out battle. Our NBA playoffs prediction is a 7 game series that will be won by the OKC Thunder.

