NBA Playoffs 2025 soar with 25-year viewership high at 4.4M despite sluggish regular season numbers: Report

Before the NBA playoffs got underway, one of the biggest narratives this season was lack of viewership and an undesirable product. Through the first few days of the postseason, that no longer seems to be the case.
With so many competitive matchups slated in round one, the start of the NBA playoffs had no shortage of excitement. Fans were elated by the change of pace, resulting in record numbers for the league.
Following a crazy trade deadline that saw numerous All-Star talents change teams, the second half of the season was loaded with intrigue. This momentum seems to have carried into the postseason amid recent reporting on viewership.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
NBA Playoffs drew in most watched opening weekend in over 20 years
On Tuesday afternoon, the league put out a press release regarding viewership of the NBA playoffs. It was the most-watched opening weekend in 25 years, with games having an average of 4.4 million viewers. This bump is just shy of a 20% increase from the start of last year's postseason.
Of all the matchups, the Boston Celtics beginning their title defense drew in the largest audience. Their Game 1 showdown with the Orlando Magic averaged 6.6 million viewers. Along with being the most watched game of the weekend, it is now the second-most viewed Game 1 of the first round in history.
The Celtics took down the Magic 103-86 in one of multiple blowouts on Sunday. Prior to this matchup, the OKC Thunder pulled off a historic win by taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80. Later in the day, the Cleveland Cavaliers secured a 121-100 victory over the Miami Heat.
While Sunday's slate was filled with blowouts, Saturday had much more competitive matchups. The most exciting was Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers. Things ended up going to overtime, with Kawhi Leonard and company walking out with a two-point win.
Among the most shocking turnouts of opening weekend was the final game of Saturday's slate, Game 1 of LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves. Everyone expected it to be a competitive series, but the opening matchup didn't unfold that way.
Upon acquiring Luka Doncic at the trade deadline, the Lakers have their sights set on competing for a championship. The new-look roster's postseason debut did not go as planned, as they suffered a 117-95 defeat on their home floor.
Based on the initial turnout for the NBA playoffs, it doesn't seem like viewership is going to be an issue anymore. With so many series being a toss-up, TV numbers should remain high as the postseason rages on.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for