NBA Playoffs First-Round Schedule 2024: List of all games, dates and time

The NBA Playoffs are rapidly approaching, with first-round matchups beginning to take shape in the wake of the start of the Western Conference play-in tournament. On Tuesday, the LA Lakers picked up a big win over the New Orleans Pelicans to clinch the seventh seed, and punch their tickets to a first-round matchup with the Nuggets.
In addition, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Sacramento Kings, ending the team's playoff hopes in what could be Klay Thompson's last year with the team. On the flip side, the Kings will now advance to the second stage of the play-in tournament, where they will play the Pelicans for the eighth seed.
Meanwhile, out East, play-in games are about the begin Wednesday evening. The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will face off for the seventh seed, while the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks play for the chance to compete for the eighth seed.
As we look ahead to the start of the NBA Playoffs, let's take a look at the schedule for the first round of the playoffs around the league.
2024 NBA Playoffs first round schedule - Eastern Conference
(No. 1) Boston Celtics vs. TBD (No. 8 - PHI/MIA/CHI/ATL)
NBA Playoffs schedule
- Game 1, Apr. 21: at Boston, 1 p.m. EDT, ABC
- Game 2, Apr. 24: at Boston, 7 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 3, Apr. 27: at No. 8, 6 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 4, Apr. 29: at No. 8, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 5, May 1: at Boston, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 6, May 3: at No. 8, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 7, May 5: at Boston, (Time and TV channel TBD)
(No. 2) New York Knicks vs. TBD (No. 7 - PHI/MIA)
NBA Playoffs schedule
- Game 1, Apr. 20: at New York, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN
- Game 2, Apr. 22: at New York, 7:30 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 3, Apr. 25: at No. 7, 7:30 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 4, Apr. 28: at No. 7, 1 p.m. EDT, ABC
- Game 5, Apr. 30: at New York, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 6, May 2: at No. 7, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 7, May 4: at New York, TNT (Time TBD)
(No. 3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers (No. 6)
NBA Playoffs schedule
- Game 1, Apr. 21: Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 2, Apr. 23: Indiana at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. EDT, NBA TV
- Game 3, Apr. 26: Milwaukee at Indiana, 5:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN
- Game 4, Apr. 28: Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 5, Apr. 30: Indiana at Milwaukee, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 6, May 2: Milwaukee at Indiana, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 7, May 4: Indiana at Milwaukee, TNT (Time TBD)
(No. 4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic (No. 5)
NBA Playoffs schedule
- Game 1, Apr. 20: Orlando at Cleveland, 1 p.m. EDT, ESPN
- Game 2, Apr. 21: Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m. EDT, NBA TV
- Game 3, Apr. 25: Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m. EDT, NBA TV
- Game 4, Apr. 27: Cleveland at Orlando, 1 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 5, Apr. 30: Orlando at Cleveland, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 6, May 3: Cleveland at Orlando, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 7, May 5: Orlando at Cleveland, (Time and TV channel TBD)
2024 NBA Playoffs first round schedule - Western Conference
(No. 1) OKC Thunder vs. TBD (No. 8 - NO/SAC)
NBA Playoffs schedule
- Game 1, Apr. 21: at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 2, Apr. 24 : at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 3, Apr. 27: at No. 8, 3:30 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 4, Apr. 29: at No. 8, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 5, May 1: at Oklahoma City, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 6, May 3: at No. 8, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 7, May 5: at Oklahoma City, (Time and TV channel TBD)
(No. 2) Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers (No. 7)
NBA Playoffs schedule
- Game 1, Apr. 20: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver, 8:30 p.m. EDT, ABC
- Game 2, Apr. 22: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 3, Apr. 25: Denver at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 4, Apr. 27: Denver at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m. EDT, ABC
- Game 5, Apr. 29: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 6, May 2: Denver at Los Angeles Lakers, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 7, May 4: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver, TNT, (Time TBD)
(No. 3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns (No. 6)
NBA Playoffs schedule
- Game 1, Apr. 20: Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN
- Game 2, Apr. 23: Phoenix at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 3, Apr. 26: Minnesota at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN
- Game 4, Apr. 28: Minnesota at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 5, Apr. 30: Phoenix at Minnesota, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 6, May 2: Minnesota at Phoenix, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 7, May 4: Phoenix at Minnesota, (Time and TV channel TBD)
(No. 4) LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks (No. 5)
NBA Playoffs schedule
- Game 1, Apr. 20: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ABC
- Game 2, Apr. 23: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. EDT, TNT
- Game 3, Apr. 26: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN
- Game 4, Apr. 28: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ABC
- Game 5, May 1: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 6, May 3: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas, (Time and TV channel TBD)
- Game 7, May 5: Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, (Time and TV channel TBD)