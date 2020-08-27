NBA playoffs set to resume on Friday, as players-only meeting concludes in the Orlando bubble

The NBA players had a meeting this morning in which they decided to resume the season. This comes as great news for basketball fans all over the world who have been eagerly awaiting this piece of news ever since yesterday, when NBA games were boycotted by players in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

ESPN correspondent Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the players have agreed upon the resumption of the NBA season. The league will not schedule any games today and we expect basketball action to begin by Friday.

The NBA's players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Games had been boycotted by players yesterday as a protest against the brutal police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Last night, the players met to discuss how to proceed and whether the season should be cancelled. Every team apart from the LA Lakers and LA Clippers voted to continue the NBA season.

Sources: Players today discussed the sacrifices all of them have made to reach this point in the postseason, and sense of normalcy returning with families entering Disney Campus. Players who voted not to play on Wednesday night understood. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

This morning, however, the players met once again and came to a consensus that the season should be resumed. Players whose teams make it to the second round will soon be joined by their family members and there will be a greater sense of normalcy for the remainder of the season.

Players looking for more ways to make social justice statements

Courts in the NBA bubble have 'Black Lives Matter' painted on them

One of the conditions for the NBA resumption is that the players want new ways to make statements on social justice issues that matter to them. The purpose of the boycott was to bring national attention to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

While this particular goal has been achieved, players are now looking to find better ways to make use of their platform going forward. The teams plan on having a meeting with the owners later today to come up with solid plans to act on social justice issues.

There is a meeting of NBA owners and players set for later today, sources tell @MarcJSpears and me. The discussion is expected to include plans of action moving forward on social justice issues. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

With basketball action expected to be back on Friday, we look forward to seeing our favorite superstars take the court in NBA playoff action.

