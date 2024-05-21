NBA podcaster believes New York will overpay for Mikal Bridges to form Villanova Knicks quartet

Following another early playoff exit, The Ringer's Bill Simmons expects the New York Knicks to pursue Brooklyn Nets star wing Mikal Bridges. According to Simmons, New York could overpay for Bridges this offseason to add to its ever-growing core of Villanova University alumni.

After being favored in their Round 2 postseason series against the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks succumbed to injuries to multiple key players. They struggled to generate consistent offensive production outside of star guard Jalen Brunson, who exited Sunday's 130-109 Game 7 loss with a fractured left hand.

New York still hasn't made an Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000. Thus, many are calling for the franchise to add another high-level shot creator this summer to avoid a similar letdown next year.

On "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Simmons discussed possible Knicks offseason trade targets. The 54-year-old noted that he doesn't expect New York to land a superstar-caliber player, highlighting Bridges as their most logical target.

Simmons referenced Bridges' connection to Knicks starters Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. The quartet played college basketball together with the Villanova Wildcats, winning the 2016 national championship. Bridges, Brunson and DiVincenzo also won the 2018 title after Hart was drafted in 2017.

Simmons added that New York could be willing to increase its offer for Bridges to reunite the former Wildcats teammates and reinforce its starting five.

"I really think they're gonna get Mikal Bridges as the big target," Simmons said. "I think that's who they want. I think they're gonna try to overpay because I think they want those four Villanova guys together. I don't think they want a major star. I think they want somebody like that."

Mikal Bridges is coming off his first full season with Brooklyn after being acquired from the Phoenix Suns during last year's trade deadline. He thrived in his first 27 games with the Nets last season, averaging 26.1 points per game on 47.5% shooting over 27 outings.

However, the 27-year-old took a step back this season, averaging 19.6 ppg on 43.6% shooting over 82 contests. He seemingly struggled to adjust to a full-time premier offensive role.

Nonetheless, Bridges should be entering his prime and has yet to miss a game over six seasons. Meanwhile, he is under contract until the end of the 2025-26 season after signing a four-year, $90.9 million rookie contract extension in 2021. So, he marks a relatively low-risk trade target.

Bill Simmons says Brooklyn should be interested in selling high on Mikal Bridges

As for the Nets' possible motivation to trade Mikal Bridges, they are coming off an underwhelming 11th-placed (32-50) East finish. Meanwhile, they lack a bona fide No. 1 scoring option that can allow Bridges to play his natural role as a complementary scorer.

Thus, Bill Simmons thinks Brooklyn should be open to selling high on the star wing and kickstarting a rebuild.

"I think if it's 120 cents on the dollar, I don't know why you would want Mikal Bridges if you're going nowhere," Simmons said. "Like, that's a guy who should be on a good team. ... If I were them, I would trade Bridges for more than he's worth and just start over with my Phoenix picks and whatever I got from the Knicks."

It remains to be seen if the Nets would be interested in a Bridges deal likely centered around New York's draft capital and short-term contract filler. Likewise, they may have reservations about helping out a crosstown rival. However, if Bridges is shopped this offseason, the Knicks will likely be among his primary suitors.