"NBA poisoned the man to save Curry" - Heat fans down in dumps as Jimmy Butler sits out vs Warriors

This season has yet again been a grind for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, similar to how they finished the 2022-23 season.

Butler has been ruled out of the highly anticipated matchup against the Golden State Warriors due to a non-COVID illness. The Miami Heat will also be without the services of Kevin Love, Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson.

Entering this game, the Heat are looking to string together another win following Sunday night's 121-84 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, this is a must-win scenario for the Warriors, who have lost two straight games, one against the Milwaukee Bucks and one against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following the latest report, several NBA fans voiced their frustration in an injury-riddled Miami Heat team going up against a Golden State Warriors team, who are only without rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis.

"NBA poisoned the man to save Curry."

From the comments alone, the fans quickly aligned their frustration in Jimmy Butler's unavailability to the Golden State Warriors possibly getting an easier time to secure a win over the Miami Heat.

With just 12 games remaining this season for the Warriors, they will need to win as much as possible before the regular season wraps up. As of now, they are in 10th place (36-34 record) in the Western Conference standings. However, the 11th-seed Houston Rockets are inching closer to snatching the Warriors' Play-In Tournament spot with their 36-35 record.

Additionally, the Rockets are also the hottest team in the league right now, having won nine straight ball games in March.

Miami Heat's record without Jimmy Butler this season

There's no denying that Jimmy Butler is the face of the Miami Heat franchise. However, what is the Miami Heat's record in games when Butler isn't available on the court this season? They have won 13 games and lost eight games whenever the six-time NBA All-Star is sidelined this season.

With the NBA Playoffs looming close, the Miami Heat only have 11 games to go before their regular season wraps up. However, they are in seventh place (39-32 record) in the Eastern Conference standings with the potential to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Interestingly, the Philadelphia 76ers are in eighth place (39-33 record) and are 0.5 games back from seventh place.

Similar to the postseason, certain matchups play a hand regarding how teams will fare against one another. This is in the scenario that a team possesses specific pieces that could be a disadvantage to another ball club.

Be that as it may, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will have to make sure that they finish the remainder of their games strong if they don't want to run into any headaches down the road.