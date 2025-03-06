NBA Power Rankings 24-25: Top 10 teams after Week 19 ft. LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers

We've reached the point in the NBA season when teams are starting to secure postseason berths.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already clinched a playoff berth, but that doesn't mean they'll take their foot off the gas. If anything, it only means they must play harder to secure the top seed.

The 2024-25 NBA season has been one for the ages, and it seems like nothing's set in stone yet. Several teams are still in the mix and just need a hot stretch to secure a playoff spot. Considering that, we'll talk about the top 10 teams in the league right now.

NBA Power Rankings after Week 19 of the 2024-25 season

#10 Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are deflating toward the finish line, but they're still one of the top teams in the league. Despite going 5-5 in their last ten games, they still hold the fifth spot in the Western Conference.

Ime Udoka's team has gone 20-10 at home, and it still leads the league in rebounds per game (48.3). On the downside, the Rockets are the worst free-throw shooting team at just 74.3%.

#9 Memphis Grizzlies

Once again, injuries may have started to take a toll on the Memphis Grizzlies' chances. They've chosen the absolute worst time to struggle, and they've now gone 3-7 in their last ten games.

Even so, they're still 38-24 for the season. They are second in the league in points (123.0) and rebounds per game (47.5), but they need to be more consistent away from home.

#8 Golden State Warriors

It seems like the Jimmy Butler trade has had a positive effect on the Golden State Warriors. Steve Kerr's team has won eight of its last ten games, including seven of the last eight.

Stephen Curry is turning back the clock and looking like his former MVP self, and Quinten Post has emerged out of the blue to look like a serviceable player. They still need to shoot the ball better, though, as they're shooting just 44.8%.

#7 Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) have been up and down this season, but it seems like they will finish the campaign with a top-four berth in the Eastern Conference. That's if Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension doesn't get in the way.

Doc Rivers' team has gone 8-2 in the last ten games. The Bucks are four games behind the Knicks for third place, and it wouldn't be shocking to see them leap past them.

#6 Detroit Pistons

J.B. Bickerstaff deserves some strong consideration for Coach of the Year, given how he's turned the Detroit Pistons around almost overnight. This is essentially the same team that set a record for the most consecutive losses last season.

Cade Cunningham should be an MVP candidate, as he's averaging 25.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 9.4 assists per game, and they continue to rise in the Eastern Conference standings.

#5 Denver Nuggets

Talking about MVP candidates, Nikola Jokic is on pace to be the first big man to average a triple-double for an entire season. He's posted better numbers than in any of his MVP seasons.

The Denver Nuggets have climbed all the way to No. 3 in the West, and they're just 0.5 games behind the second spot. They rank third in ppg (121.0) and first in field goal percentage (50.7%).

#4 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics might not take the regular season that seriously, which usually happens with stacked teams and defending NBA champions. They've given their stars several nights off to keep them healthy.

Despite that, they haven't had much trouble holding onto the No. 2 seed in the East. Consistency and focus continue to be concerns, but this team is just too talented and experienced to be legitimately worried about them.

#3 LA Lakers

Don't look now, but all of a sudden, the LA Lakers have become legitimate championship contenders. That's despite having little to no depth at center after the Anthony Davis trade.

JJ Redick deserves a ton of credit for the way he's fixed this team's defense. The Lakers have gone 8-2 in their last ten games and were arguably the best team in the league in February.

#2 OKC Thunder

Whether Chet Holmgren plays or sits out, the OKC Thunder continue to dominate their opposition left and right. They're one of just two teams to eclipse the 50-win mark this season.

Mark Daigneault's team won eight of its last ten games. The Thunder lead the league in free-throw percentage (82.5%), turnovers per game (11.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4).

#1 Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have secured a spot in the playoffs, and most teams still have more than 20 games left in the regular season. That speaks volumes about their dominance.

Adding Javonte Green and De'Andre Hunter gave them two outstanding defenders to get even better, and they've had the most efficient three-level offense in the league this season.

