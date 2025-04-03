NBA Power Rankings 24-25: Top 10 teams after Week 23 ft. Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics

We just have a handful of games left in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Only the toughest will prevail, and this is not the time to fall short.

The Memphis Grizzlies shook the league with their surprising decision to fire coach Taylor Jenkins, and teams in the bottom half of the playoff picture need to stay strong to live for another day.

Meanwhile, teams at the top continue to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, and they're riding some strong momentum ahead of the playoffs. With that in mind, we'll share our updated power rankings after Week 23 of the regular season.

NBA Power Rankings after Week 23 of the 2024-25 season

#10, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been fairly inconsistent this season, and they're not the same team they were when they made the Western Conference Finals last season.

The Timberwolves have won seven of their last games, and with a young stud like Anthony Edwards, they figure to be a very complicated team in a seven-game series.

#9, New York Knicks

It's been a tale of two stories with the New York Knicks this season. They've been dominant against non-playoff teams, and they've struggled to be at their best against actual contenders.

The Knicks rank in the bottom five in 3-pointers made this season (950), but they average the third-fewest turnovers (12.2) and will be a tough defensive team come playoff time.

#8, LA Clippers

For years, the LA Clippers have been a legitimate championship contender, but health has gotten in their way in the playoffs. Now, it seems like they will finally be at full strength.

Kawhi Leonard is ramping up his minutes and that always spells trouble for the rest of the league. With Norman Powell, James Harden and Ivica Zubac, they can make some serious noise.

#7, Golden State Warriors

It took them longer than anticipated, but the Golden State Warriors finally got on track. Trading for Jimmy Butler was just what they needed to get back to their winning ways.

The Warriors have won seven of their last ten games. They have a championship DNA and know what it takes to go the distance in the playoffs, even if they're no longer the team to beat.

#6, Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, yet it seems like people don't take them seriously as a contender. They've been a playoff team all year long.

Rick Carlisle's team has won eight of their last ten games. They're the second-worst rebounding team (41.3 rebounds per game), but they don't need that many second chances because of their efficiency, as they shoot 49.1% from the floor.

#5, LA Lakers

JJ Redick and the LA Lakers deserve a big apology. Despite some glaring needs on their roster and some skepticism, they still managed to put it all behind and be a playoff team.

The Lakers have climbed all this way because of their defense. They're average at best in most offensive categories, including points per game (113), but they can get stops.

#4, Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets haven't made a lot of noise, but they've been the definition of consistency this season. While other teams went up and down in the standings, they kept winning at the same pace all year long.

The Rockets are almost a lock to finish the season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and they're a tough and physical defensive team no one wants to meet in the NBA playoffs.

#3, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers waited until the worst time to deflate. But even despite their recent struggles, they're still the team to beat in the Eastern Conference right now.

The Cavs average the most points per game (122) this season while being second in 3-pointers made (1,200), and their offense is unstoppable when they're locked in.

#2, Boston Celtics

The defending NBA champions waited until the final stretch to show their best form. They went through the motions and prioritized health at times, but they're ready to take a big step now.

The Boston Celtics have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, and while they won't catch the Cavs atop the East, they're still the toughest and most well-rounded team in the conference.

#1, OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder continue to be the best team in basketball, and it's not particularly close. They've gone 29-1 against the Eastern Conference this season, which is the best record in NBA history.

Mark Daigneault's team has won its last ten games, and they've already matched the highest win total in franchise history. Barring a shocking turn of events, they will be in the NBA Finals.

