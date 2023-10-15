NBA preseason 2023: Warriors predicted starting lineup against Kings (October 15th)

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will face off with the Sacramento Kings in preseason action. Here is a look at what lineup Steve Kerr could roll out.

Going off their first two games, the Warriors are likely going to stick with a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. With Draymond Green out due to injury, this is the group Kerr has stuck with so far this preseason.

When Golden State acquired Chris Paul this offseason, many wondered what his role would be like. His fit in the starting lineup is questionable, the All-Star guard didn't appear ready to take on a bench role yet. After Green got hurt during training camp, Kerr's decision was made for him.

Through two preseason games, Paul is averaging 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. One benefit of having on the floor with the starters is it allows Steph Curry to be more of an off-ball threat.

Since Kerr has gone with this lineup for Golden State's first two game, it's an idicator it will likely be his starting lineup to open the regular season.

The Golden State Warriors have a tough conversation ahead in the near future

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors might have a set lineup now, but they have a tough conversation rapidly approaching. When Draymond Green returns from injury, the team will once again have to tweak its starting lineup.

Chris Paul might not like it, but he could be shifted to a bench role this season. Golden State has their star backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. sliding them each down a position to please Paul could lead to liabilities on the defensive end.

Over the past two years, Kevon Looney has proven to be a valuable piece for Golden State. He is a strong rebounder, and has been an anchor for their defense at the center position. Because of how well he performs in his role, moving him to the bench doesn't make sense either.

Kerr has been known to utilize small lineups in the past, but it's doubtful he'd do it on a full-time basis. Green has the ability to defend centers, but it's not something he should do on a nightly basis at this stage of his career.

Based on how he used Jordan Poole, Paul is the player who'll become the "super sub" and split time with the starters and second unit.