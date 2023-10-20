NBA preseason 2023: Warriors predicted starting lineup against Spurs (October 20)

The Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs will wrap up their preseason campaigns tonight. The Warriors have been undefeated so far in their preseason run with wins over the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings, while the Spurs will try to end their preseason with a winning record after going 2-2 in their first four games.

As the NBA season approaches, it's still being determined which players the teams will field on the court. The Warriors secured an overtime win against the Kings on Wednesday, with their key players logging significant minutes. This raises the possibility that they might be rested for tonight's game against the Spurs.

However, only three players are mentioned on the Warriors' injury report so far: Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, and Rodney McGruder.

As for the Spurs, Devonte Graham is serving a suspension and is not expected to return until October 29. This marks the final game of the preseason, so the Spurs may announce some last-minute lineup changes.

This game could present an intriguing scenario where the phenom Victor Wembanyama competes against the Warriors, who are strong contenders for the championship.

Barring player scratches, here is the projected starting five for the Warriors and the Spurs

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins

Steve Kerr speaks on Chris Paul’s impact on Warriors

After the Warriors toppled the Kings in their penultimate preseason game via a Curry game-winner, coach Steve Kerr praised Chris Paul’s ability to impact the offense in crucial moments.

During the fourth quarter of that game, Paul took on the primary ball-handling role, while Curry operated off the ball.

Kerr said:

“It’s fun to see Chris get us organized. I think he makes Steph’s off-ball stuff better, because wherever he goes, Chris will get him the ball. So they had a couple of plays where Steph was getting top-locked and had to make a back-cut. … Chris got him the ball in perfect rhythm. Chris has been doing this forever. That’s who he is.”

There's still uncertainty surrounding whether Paul would be in the starting lineup alongside Warriors players like Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, and Looney. However, he has expressed his willingness to embrace a role coming off the bench.

Paul said:

"I had the opportunity to come off the bench for the Olympic team and that went well, and everyone who knows me knows I'm all about winning. Whatever I can do to help the team win."