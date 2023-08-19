NBA probes James Harden's outburst amid public feud with Sixers GM Daryl Morey

The NBA is getting involved in the drama between James Harden and Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden has publicly admonished Morey and called him a "liar" in response to reports of the Sixers ending trade talks involving him.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA began an inquiry about the issue between Harden and the Sixers GM. The league is interested to know if the former MVP is planning a holdout for the 2023-24 season, which would be a violation of the most recent collective bargaining agreement.

A source told Wojnarowski that Harden and the Sixers won't be facing any punishment as long as they speak to NBA officials. The source also provided more information about the drama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harden's "liar" comments were just an answer to the franchise's decision to end trade discussions, possibly with the LA Clippers.

Expand Tweet

James Harden decided to opt into his $35.6 million salary for this season in hopes of getting traded to his preferred team. Harden wants to play for the LA Clippers, but the Philadelphia 76ers have been adamant about what they want for their second-best player.

However, the Clippers were not willing to meet the Sixers' demands, as Harden would likely be a one-year rental. It's also a difficult move for Daryl Morey to trade the former MVP, as he won't be receiving a player or a package equal to his caliber.

Harden might no longer be the player he once was, but he helped Joel Embiid finally win an MVP. The Sixers failed to progress to the Eastern Conference finals once again, though, which puts a lot of pressure on Embiid, as well as Morey.

Also Read: What happened to the Sonics basketball team? Reason behind Seattle losing its NBA team explored

James Harden gives honest answer about his relationship with Sixers

James Harden and Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden was back in the United States on Thursday, but he was not in Philadelphia. Harden was in Houston preparing for his annual JH-Town charity weekend event.

In an interview with KHOU 11's Jason Bristol, Harden gave an honest answer about his current relationship with the Sixers franchise.

"I've been patient all summer," Harden said. "For me, it's just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season."

Harden's JH-Town charity event includes a kid's carnival day on Saturday at Yates and a celebrity softball game at Reckling Park inside Rice University in Houston. The event is also set to give out school supplies, shoes and scholarships to a lot of children, as well as handing out food to around 4,000 families in the area.

Also Read: "Why she being so dramatic" - Hilarious Sage Steele memes erupt as analyst leaves ESPN to exercise first amendment rights 'more freely'

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)