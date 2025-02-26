NBA radio host berates Mavericks for latest Luka Doncic 'leak' - "Almost more embarrassing than the actual trade"

NBA radio host Justin Termine took issue with the Dallas Mavericks leaking more details about Luka Doncic's habits. The Slovenian star reportedly became a problem for the Texan franchise, as the people within the team questioned his professionalism.

A report from The Athletic claims that the weight issues were a "frequent frustration" for the Mavericks, as well as Doncic's well-documented taste for beer and hookah. All these issues made them predict the guard would be a shell of himself in five years, prompting the front office to ship him to Los Angeles.

Termine reacted to the post on X, calling out the Mavericks for the way they treated Luka Doncic and sending a warning to NBA players about the type of organization the Mavericks are.

"Almost more embarrassing than the actual trade has been all the leaks since the deal. BEWARE CURRENT AND FUTURE NBA PLAYERS: No matter how well you perform in Dallas, the organization will apparently slander you to no end in an attempt to make themselves look better," the SiriusXM NBA host tweeted.

The other side of the story says the Mavericks refused to work with Luka Doncic's medical team, but the Lakers welcomed them with open arms.

In five games with the 17-time NBA champions, Doncic has posted 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, including a 19-point, 15-rebound and 12-assist performance against the Mavericks on Tuesday. Several stories have come out about Doncic's last days in Dallas and some have had enough of it.

Luka Doncic reflected on first game against Dallas Mavericks

Once everything was said and done, Luka Doncic shared his reflections on the 107-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks and what it meant to face his old team for the first time. The Slovenian star admitted that he was anxious about the game but said he was glad that it was over.

"It was just a lot of emotions. Not much sleep. I can’t even explain what. It was a different game,” Doncic said. “Like I said, sometimes I don’t know what I was doing, and I’m just glad it’s over, honestly”.

He also touched on the process of moving on from this trade, saying that it'll take some time before he's at peace with that decision. Luka Doncic and the Lakers will visit the Dallas Mavericks on April 9, which will be the Slovenian's first time playing at American Airlines Center with a different uniform.

