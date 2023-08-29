NBA Reddit alleges that LeBron James was offered groupies in high school: "They'd throw themselves at him"

LeBron has been with his partner Savannah James since high school. He has maintained a squeaky-clean image throughout his entire fame-filled career. According to an NBA Reddit thread, James had to ward off temptation along the way and back in his youth.

The Reddit thread asked if any community members had gone to high school with an NBA player and had any stories to share. The top comment was about LeBron James:

“My wife was in school with Bron. In general, the consensus was he was a good dude, ego obviously a bit inflated due to, well, all things Lebron in HS,” one Redditor wrote, “There were wild stories, who knows if true, about how the girls would throw themselves at him at parties though. Whatever you’re imagining they would say/do, it’s probably even more vulgar.”

Other Redditors claimed to have similar stories. One said he had a female friend who had approached James at a party in Boston. Her advances were rejected and James had her removed from the party.

Some Redditors came to James' defense. They marveled at how James has maintained a positive image despite people trying to use him for his fame since he was 16 years old. James has maintained a steady image of a family man and a positive role model throughout his career. He has rarely ever been in a scandal and has rarely been in celebrity tabloid headlines.

Some had a few pop culture references for James. One Redditor quoted a famous line from Kanye West's song, “Devil in a New Dress,”

“It’s hard to be humble when you’re stuntin' on the jumbotron.”

Has LeBron James ever been involved in scandal?

The biggest scandal of James' career was his silence during the China vs. NBB discussion. Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey tweeted out support for Hong Kong in an anti-Chinese government message in 2020.

The Chinese Government in turn boycotted the NBA and was very upset. They stopped broadcasting NBA games and put business ties with the league on hold.

Some players came out in support of Morey and free speech while others kept mum on the matter. The NBA and many of its players have giant business deals in China.

James was one of the athletes who stayed quiet on the subject matter. Some criticized the legendary player for keeping quiet to seemingly protect his business interests abroad.

James is a huge member of the Nike brand which has a strong market in China. He is also an icon in the country and sells many shoes in the Chinese market. Perhaps turning up against the government might not have been in the best interests.

