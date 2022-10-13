NBA Regular Season Schedule 2022-23: Key dates, ticket prices, TV channel details, and more

The 77th NBA season is just days away as the Golden State Warriors start their quest for back-to-back championships. Some teams are expected to contend for the title, while others might tank for the best odds of acquiring a once-in-a-lifetime prospect.

The 2022-23 season will commence on Oct. 18, 2022, with the Warriors facing the LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics going up against the Philadelphia 76ers. The season will conclude on April 9, 2023, while the Play-In Tournament is scheduled from April 11 to 14. The NBA Playoffs start on April 15 and the NBA Finals will begin on June 1.

Here are some other important dates for the upcoming season:

Opening Week - Oct. 18 to 21, 2022

Election Day - Nov. 7, 2022

Global Games Mexico City - Dec. 7, 2022

NBA Finals Rematch - Dec. 10, 2022

Christmas Day - Dec. 25, 2022

Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Jan. 16, 2023

NBA Finals Rematch - Jan. 19, 2023

Global Games Paris - Jan. 19, 2023

Rivals Week - Jan. 24 to 28, 2023

Trade Deadline - Feb. 9, 2023

All-Star Weekend - Feb. 17 to 19, 2023

Start of the Second Half of the Season: Feb. 22, 2023

Draft Lottery: May 16, 2023

NBA Draft: June 22, 2023

Start of Free Agency: June 30, 2023

NBA Season Tickets

Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets

For those who want to see their favorite teams in person, all 30 franchises offer several packages. These include full-season memberships, half-season memberships, quarter-season memberships and subscription passes.

Full-season members can watch all home games and are a priority for playoff tickets. Half-season members can choose 20 home games to watch live, while having presales and other discounts. Quarter-season members can watch 10 home games, while subscription passes help fit games on to your tight schedule.

It should be noted that prices may vary per team. To learn more about tickets, click here.

Where to watch games?

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

Games will air on TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV. All 30 teams are scheduled to have at least one nationally-televised game. TNT has doubleheaders on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while ESPN will air them on Wednesdays and Fridays.

On the other hand, ABC will have 15 games spread throughout every weekend of the regular season. More than 100 regular season games are scheduled on NBA TV.

For those who want to stream live games, they can subscribe to the NBA League Pass. The NBA is available in 214 countries and territories around the world. It's also available in more than 50 languages.

Storylines to watch out for

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

There are a lot of storylines to watch out for in the upcoming season. Here are some of the most interesting ones.

Can the Warriors repeat?

The Golden State Warriors are one of the favorites to win the 2023 championship. However, Draymond Green's punch to Jordan Poole could have changed the team's dynamic. Can the Warriors weather the storm and repeat as champs?

The Brooklyn Nets

It might be a make-or-break season for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant is coming off a failed trade request, while head coach Steve Nash is in the hot seat. Kyrie Irving is looking for a big payday, while Ben Simmons wants to prove his doubters wrong.

Ime Udoka and the Celtics

The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the East this season. However, head coach Ime Udoka's suspension is looming over the team. There's a lot of pressure on Jayson Tatum for his lackluster performance. Can interim head coach Joe Mazzulla bring them back to the NBA Finals?

Who wins the race for Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama is the best prospect since LeBron James. Experts and analysts predict that there will be a lot of teams tanking towards the bottom of the standings. Wembanyama not only affects rebuilding teams, but also playoff teams due to potential deals at the trade deadline.

