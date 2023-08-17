NBA Regular Season Schedule 2023-24: Key dates, TV channel details, and more

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA regular season schedule was released to the public. All the opening night matchups have been revealed, along with other important dates for the year.

The NBA regular season schedule begin on October 24th, and features a pair of Western Conference matchups. First will be a conference finals rematch between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets, followed by the Phoenix Suns taking on the Golden State Warriors.

As for the rest of the opening week, key matchups include the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics and Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings.

Every year, Chirstmas Day is loaded with a stacked lineup of NBA games. This year, the holiday action will begin with the Bucks taking on the New York Knicks. The final matchup of the slate is the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Suns.

Another thing that has been worked into the NBA regular season schedule is "Rivals Week." This will take place during the last week of January. Notable matchups include LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets.

It is not a formed rivalry yet, but it could be one in the making. An underrated matchup on this slate is Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder taking on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Both prospects are favorites to take home the Rookie of the Year award in 2024.

Which teams have the most National TV games on the NBA regular season schedule?

When a new schedule gets released, one of the first things brought up is the national TV games. Here is a breakdown of the teams with the most games in front of a nation-wide audience.

The team with the most national TV games is the Golden State Warriors. Half of their schedule in 2024 will be nationally televised. After them, the teams with the next highest are the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics.

One team circled on everyone's schedule is the San Antonio Spurs. With Victor Wembanyama in the mix now, they've seen their number of national TV games this season jump to 19.

The franchise with the lowest number of national TV games in 2024 is the Toronto Raptors with three. Not far off from them is the Washington Wizards (4), Houston Rockets (4), Detroit Pistons (4) and Orlando Magic (5).

