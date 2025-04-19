NBA reporter drops bomb regarding Mavs' strained relationship with franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki and minority owner Mark Cuban

It's a tough time to be a Dallas Mavericks fan, as the franchise continues to adjust to life after Luka Doncic. The Mavericks moved their franchise cornerstone prior to the NBA trade deadline back in February and have faced immense backlash from fans as a result.

Ad

Doncic wasn't only a fan favorite, he had won over the hearts of members of the front office and former players alike, including the likes of Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Cuban. Cuban made the call to trade for Luka Doncic during the 2018 NBA Draft, moving Trae Young to Atlanta in a swap that involved a first-round pick from Dallas.

The then-19-year-old joined an aging superstar in Nowitzki, who embraced the fellow European, quickly taking him under his wing. Fast forward seven years and an NBA Finals appearance, and Dallas elected to move the five-time All-NBA guard in arguably the most stunning move in league history.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The move caused a ripple effect in the organization, which acquired Anthony Davis from the LA Lakers, along with two strained relationships with Cuban and Nowitzki, according to Mavericks insider Tim MacMahon.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

During an appearance on the "Hoop Collective Podcast," MacMahon tore into Dallas' front office, claiming both Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Cuban are no longer involved with the team after the move. This, he said, was due in large part to the team's new ownership and the management of general manager Nico Harrison:

Ad

"First of all, Dirk is completely turned off by this franchise. ... I asked, 'Hey, why not seek Dirk's input? Why not seek [Mark] Cuban's input?' He basically said, 'If they're not in the building, they don't know what's going on.'

"Stay tuned for the reason Dirk's not in the building and the reason Cuban's not in the building. Because Nico made sure he got his butt kicked out of basketball operations once that trade went through."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nico Harrison takes jab at Dirk Nowitzki during press conference

During what's been one of the biggest public relations disasters in recent NBA memory, Nico Harrison fanned the flames with a bizarre post-trade press conference. He addressed concerns following the Luka Doncic move on Tuesday, and no video was allowed during the address, along with just a selection of hand-picked media members.

Ad

Harrison addressed the concerns of the fans and Dirk Nowitzki, seemingly name-dropping the Hall of Famer out of nowhere.

"My obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks, it's what's the best interest of the Dallas Mavericks, and that's the most important thing," Harrison said per Tom Cato. "Some of those decisions are going to be unpopular, maybe to Dirk, and maybe to the fans, but my obligation is to the Dallas Mavericks."

Ad

Cuban was quick to defend Dirk Nowitzki, sharing a clap-back to Harrison's comments with a post on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"(Dirk Nowitzki) is the Dallas Mavericks. Then, now and forever. No one should ever forget that," Cuban stated in his tweet.

Dallas mustered a push to the NBA Play-In Tournament, where they'll face off against the Sacramento Kings for a spot in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.