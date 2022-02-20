NBA reporter opens further on LeBron James crediting Les Snead's "F**k them picks" approach, says he used a Josh Giddey question to praise Sam Presti's work with OKC Thunder

LeBron James has heaped praise on the GM of the Oklahoma City Thunder for his brilliant job in drafting talented players. The 37-year-old took the names of all the top players he drafted and stated that Presti has a terrific eye for talent.

On one hand, this could very well be a compliment, but the interviewer asked a question about Josh Giddey's brilliance. LeBron James answered the question raised in the All-Star game interview by praising Sam Presti.

No one except James would know if this was a low-key taunt on Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Dave McMenamin @mcten A couple days after LeBron credited Rams GM Les Snead’s “F*** Them Picks” method of building a champion, LeBron used a question about Josh Giddey to speak about how impressed he is by Thunder GM Sam Presti’s work in OKC. The backdrop: Rob Pelinka made no moves at the deadline A couple days after LeBron credited Rams GM Les Snead’s “F*** Them Picks” method of building a champion, LeBron used a question about Josh Giddey to speak about how impressed he is by Thunder GM Sam Presti’s work in OKC. The backdrop: Rob Pelinka made no moves at the deadline

A few days prior, the Lakers star forward was also seen heaping praise on the Los Angeles Rams' general manager, Les Snead.

The 37-year-old credited him for the approach he used to win the Super Bowl. During the parade, Snead wore a T-shirt, which read, 'F**k them Picks'. LeBron retweeted this on his Twitter account and said:

"Legend! My type of guy!!"

Many have said that the above tweet by LeBron James could be a taunt towards Rob Pelinka. It's no secret that James wants to win a few more championships before he retires.

The way the LA Lakers have been playing, it does not look like they will make it all the way this season. There were a few big moves expected at the trade deadline, but nothing transpired.

Rob Pelinka has claimed that the team was active, but nothing significant came in, which is why he decided not to trade for anyone.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon On Q from @billoram , LeBron talks about the trade deadline: “I’ve said this every year: If there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. … As great as the Rams were, they had and opportunity to get an elite guy like Odell, and they went out and got him.” On Q from @billoram, LeBron talks about the trade deadline: “I’ve said this every year: If there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. … As great as the Rams were, they had and opportunity to get an elite guy like Odell, and they went out and got him.” https://t.co/tOssL745IM

LeBron had hinted in many ways that he would love to have a player that could help improve the team. However, he was left disappointed and the team will now have to somehow make it work with the current roster.

His recent statements about successful GMs may or may not be a dig at Pelinka.

But with the players the Lakers have, even the championship-winning executive couldn't pull off anything big. No one except James or Anthony Davis was in demand among other teams in the league.

Can LeBron James help revive the season for the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James is having a terrific season. He has averaged 29.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 6.5 APG in 41 appearances. Despite his brilliance, the Lakers have failed as a collective unit.

They are ranked ninth in the West with a 27-31 record and need a big boost if they are to make it to the playoffs. Play-in games are still an option, but they pose a lot more risk.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



29 PPG

7.9 RPG

6.5 APG

52% FG



Year 19. LeBron James this season:29 PPG7.9 RPG6.5 APG52% FGYear 19. LeBron James this season:29 PPG7.9 RPG6.5 APG52% FGYear 19. 👑 https://t.co/pkdt9bCl54

LeBron James has been scoring brilliantly and has shown up for them in clutch situations. However, he has not received much support from any other player on the team.

Many expected Russell Westbrook to do so, but the 33-year-old has been a sheer disappointment since his arrival in LA. Without much time left until the end of the regular season, the Lakers will need some stellar performances from James.

If there is one player capable of helping the Lakers turn things around, it is LeBron James. His ability to make decisive plays is crucial and will help them massively in the tough games coming forward.

Fans are hoping he will be at his best for the remainder of the season and help the LA Lakers contend for a championship.

Edited by Adam Dickson