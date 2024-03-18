NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Dereck Lively II (Week 21)

The 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year remains closely monitored by many basketball fans. The top rookies of the 2023 draft class have shown that they can also play important roles for their respective teams. Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are still the pacesetters but the others have impressed as well.

After struggling with injuries, Dereck Lively II has regained the form that made Mavericks fans swoon over him in the first few months of the season. Luka Doncic’s top lob partner will not challenge the top two spots but he has made his presence felt to make it to this list.

Top-five contenders for the NBA Rookie of the Year award for week 21

#5 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: 61

Last Week: 7.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG and 2.5 APG

Season: 12.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.6 APG and 1.1 SPG

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had an up-and-down last week. He had 15 points against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday but had just two in their previous meeting. Jaquez deserves the No. 5 spot in this week’s NBA Rookie of the Year rankings.

#4 Dereck Lively II

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: 49

Last Week: 13.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG and 1.5 BPG

Season: 9.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.4 BPG and 1.1 APG

Dereck Lively II stormed back into this list after struggling with injuries. The Dallas Mavericks rookie had quite a week that highlighted his impact as a rim-runner and defensive anchor. He headlined his week with an impressive performance against Nikola Vucevic in week 21.

Lively deserves the No. 4 spot on the week-to-week 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year ladder.

#3 Brandon Miller

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: 61

Last Week: 12.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG and 3.6 APG

Season: 16.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 2.4 APG

For the first time in two months, Brandon Miller didn’t have the kind of week basketball fans have become accustomed to seeing from him. He still deserves the No. 3 spot in the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year weekly ratings as he continues to play headliner for the Charlotte Hornets.

#2 Chet Holmgren

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 loss)

Season: 67

Last Week: 14.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 2.0 APG

Season: 16.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.7 APG and 2.5 BPG

Chet Holmgren had another steady if not overly impressive week. He had double-doubles twice in four games and again continued to be OKC’s anchor on the defensive end. Holmgren has also shown no hesitation in high-stakes games. Oklahoma's lanky center/forward continues to own the No. 2 spot in the weekly NBA Rookie of the Year rankings.

#1 Victor Wembanyama

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: 60

Last Week: 22.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG and 4.5 APG

Season: 20.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 3.5 BPG and 1.3 SPG

The San Antonio Spurs continue to struggle but Victor Wembanyama’s impact is hard to deny. The Spurs probably did not expect him to be this good this quick in his NBA career. “Wemby” deserves the top spot again in week 21 of the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year race.

