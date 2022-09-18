NBA Rumors: 12x All-Star hints at owning an NBA team in the future after his playing career is done

A lot of NBA players have dreamed of owning an NBA team. Accoring to reports, LeBron James has already expressed his interest in owning an expansion team in Las Vegas. It looks like one of James' closest friends is aiming for the same goal.

12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul recently revealed that he wants to become a part of an ownership group once his career is over. While he may not be showing signs of retiring anytime soon, he already has his post playing career mapped out.

During an interview at the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit, Chris Paul said:

"I would like to be a part of an ownership group after I’m done playing."

Is Chris Paul ready to be an NBA Team Owner?

It seems that Chris Paul is more than capable of owning a franchise in the NBA. Back in 2013, Chris Paul became the president of the National Basketball Players Association. He was the president of the NBPA for two terms, a total of eight years.

As mentioned in Streetopia, Chris Paul has accomplished a plethora of feats during his 8-year reign as president. One of his most notable achievements came when Paul secured significant salary increases for players. He also increased player revenue share, improved pension plans, and provided paid-for health insurance for all retired players in 2016.

Chris Paul also played a huge role in the NBA bubble back in 2020. Despite the enormous difficulties caused by the pandemic, he helped the league overcome the COVID-19 dilemma by creating plans and protocols for a secure return to play.

Chris Paul also revealed his experience in joining the league's executive committee to gain knowledge on the business aspect of the league.

This was a major reason why he thrived as the president of the NBPA for eight consecutive years.

After analyzing Chris Paul's achievements outside the basketball court, he has proven to be more than capable of being an NBA owner.

The Phoenix Suns point guard has immersed himself with learning how the league operates. With experience on his side, Paul is well equipped to take charge of an NBA team in the near future.

Paul and the Phoenix Suns open their 2022-23 campaign against the Dallas Mavericks on October 19. They will look to bounce back after an embarrassing 123-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals.

