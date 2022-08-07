NBA Rumors: 1x All-Star a player to watch as a target for the Cleveland Cavaliers next summer

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seemingly looking into a future acquisition for the 2023-24 NBA season.

According to NBA analyst Evan Dammarell, while covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cavs have their eyes set on Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins was drafted by the Cavs in the 2014 NBA draft as the first overall pick. He could be reunited with the franchise by next summer.

“Instead, multiple league sources tell Right Down Euclid that Cleveland fans should keep an eye on Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins next summer,” Dammarell wrote.

“The Cavaliers have bounced around the idea of bringing back Wiggins into the fold for a while now, and the Warriors probably cannot afford Wiggins on top of the other costly contracts on their payroll. With how Wiggins performed en route to an NBA Championship this summer, the fit would make almost too much sense with Cleveland.”

The NBA champion has been amazing in his time with the Warriors, aiding the team in clinching their first title in three seasons. With Wiggins on course to become a free agent by next summer, he could be a great addition to the Cavs.

What can Andrew Wiggins offer the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with th Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Andrew Wiggins was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his rights were traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in his rookie season. His amazing rookie performance saw him named the 2014 Rookie of the Year.

He spent six seasons with the Timberwolves. He averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 442 games played. He joined the Warriors in the 2019-20 season and featured in 12 games in his debut season with the Warriors.

In his third season with the Warriors, Wiggins clinched an NBA championship title, registering 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in the 2022 playoffs.

