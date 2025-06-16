NBA Rumors: 2 Eastern Conference teams monitoring Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors could be the next team to shake the NBA trade landscape, as two teams have shown interest in Jonathan Kuminga. After the Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, fans are speculating the moves other teams will make in the offseason.

On Monday, Legion Hoops reported on the trade situation in the Bay Area and credited USA Today's Michael Scotto as the source. According to the NBA insider, the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls are interested in acquiring the Warriors forward in a sign-and-trade deal.

The Warriors had a decent run this season, and added Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star elevated the Dubs to serious playoff contenders after making it past the play-in tournament. They reached the conference semifinals, but the Timberwolves eliminated them 4-1.

However, bringing in Butler further reduced Kuminga's minutes. He played 47 games and started 10. Kuminga averaged 24.3 minutes, which is a slight decrease from his 26.4 in the 2023-24 season.

Kuminga and Butler have similar player profiles. They play more inside the arc and draw fouls to get to the free-throw line. However, Butler has more experience, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr used him more.

It won't likely be a bad idea for Kuminga to push for a move and play for a different team, as he could get a chance to shine and prove himself.

Bobby Marks reveals the contract he would offer Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Warriors is uncertain, as the forward will be a restricted free agent on July 1. The Dubs have yet to offer him a new deal, which has made the situation more complicated.

On Sunday, ESPN's Bobby Marks talked about Kuminga's situation and revealed the contract he would offer him in an article covering NBA free agency.

"Projecting a new contract for Kuminga is like trying to master the Rubik's Cube," Marks wrote. "The only thing guaranteed is that Golden State will tender the forward a $7.9 million qualifying offer before June 29.

"A contract that starts at $25 million gives Golden State the flexibility to fill out its roster and remain below the second apron."

Kuminga has had his fair share of issues with the Warriors. In January, league insider Shams Charania reported that he had lost faith in Steve Kerr pushing him to reach his full potential.

In his career, Kuminga is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 45.4% shooting.

