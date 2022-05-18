NBA Rumors: 3x All-Defensive selection admits he would play on LA Lakers with LeBron James if he was a free agent

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest and most decorated players of all time. It's no secret that plenty of players around the league would love to team up with the 'King' if the opportunity arose.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly recently appeared on the latest episode of 'This Just In' and spared a few thoughts for the viewers.

Amongst other topics of discussion, one that was intriguing and filled with curiosity was whether or not the former Clippers player would be open to playing alongside James under the Lakers banner in the future.

Max Kellerman went on to question Beverly if he'd want to play with LeBron James on the 2021/2022 Los Angeles Lakers roster.

To the surprise of most, Beverly responded:

"If I was a free agent? Uh, and if me and Minnesota don't come to an agreement? Then, yes. I wouldn't even hesitate."

Patrick Beverly has a reputation for being a controversial figure in the NBA for his trash talk and aggressive demeanor. Pat Bev went on to list his reasons for such a decision, despite the relationship being portrayed during games as hectic and confrontational.

Beverly went on to add-

"Uh..just to be able to play with a great like that, being able to pick his brain, being able to you know, be a star in whatever role that I have, playing aside Russell Westbrook, fantastic."

LeBron James has accomplished numerous feats throughout his storied career so far. Having already been victorious on four separate occasions, the four-time NBA 'MVP' is on the hunt to add a few more championships to his mantle.

But it goes without saying that a lot of these championship wins include the likes of other basketball greats.

Some of these players will go down as all-time greats in their positions.The likes of Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Anthony Davis are a few of the stars over the past decade who have had the opportunity to share the floor with LeBron James.

James has seen significant success with each of the aforementioned names. The amount of talent who would be keen to make James' acquaintance on the basketball court will only increase as time goes on,

The NBA has seen multiple stars team up over its long and illustrious history. However, teams may finally be realizing that it takes more than a couple of stars to be victorious in their quest for an NBA Championship.

The future of LeBron James

LeBron James has seen championship success in his recent stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, there have also been instances of failure on the teams' part, having failed to qualify for the playoffs in two years out of the four James has spent in LA.

The Lakers need major restructuring, and need to get started as soon as possible.

