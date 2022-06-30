5 players the Milwaukee Bucks can target with the MLE

After coming up short this season, the Bucks will be looking to get back into the title hunt in 2023. With Giannis Antetokounmpo still at his peak and the supporting cast getting healthy, Milwaukee has the pieces to contend for the foreeseeable future. As free agency gets set to begin, here are five players they can target with the taxpayer's mid-level exception.

One name to watch for the Bucks is Malik Monk. Their second unit could use some firepower, and the former first-round pick is fresh off a career year with the Lakers. In 76 games, he averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting close to 40% from beyond the arc.

Another proven guard who might be able to help the Bucks off the bench is Dennis Schroder. After ending up in Houston last season, the longtime sixth man will surely be looking to get back on a contender. The 28-year-old played in 64 games this past season and posted averages of 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

If he turns down his player option with the Nets, Patty Mills would be a perfect with the Bucks on and off the court. Along with being an experienced veteran, his skill set would allow him to thrive playing off a star like Giannis.

Despite being 33-years-old, Mills posted the second-highest points per game mark of his career at 11.4, and shot 40% from deep on seven attempts per game. If acquired, he would slide in perfectly as Milwaukee's sixth man.

2 wings the Bucks should target in free agency

In today's game, a team can never have enough shooting. Which is why a player like Ben McLemore should be a target for the Bucks on a team-friendly contract. It took some time, but the former lottery pick is starting to find his footing in the NBA.

This season for the Trail Blazers, McLemore averaged 10.2 points per game. That is the second-highest mark of his career. He also shot 36.2% from beyond the arc while attempting close to seven a game. Adding as much shooting around Giannis should be the gameplan for Milwaukee, making McLemore an ideal fit at a cheap cost.

The final player the Bucks should have on their radar is Otto Porter Jr.. Fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win a championship, the veteran forward will likely have his sights set on staying in the title hunt. Along with averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, Porter connected on 37% of his threes. At six-foot-eight, he could give Milwaukee more defensive versatility while being a reliable kick-out option on the perimeter.

With their star talent already in place, any of these players would help Milwaukee add the depth they need to add another championship to their resume.

