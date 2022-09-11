NBA Rumors: 9x All-Star open to a trade from LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook's situation with the LA Lakers continues to grab headlines as training camp nears.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the 9-time NBA All-Star is open to a trade. She also stated that he hasn't asked to get traded but is open to the idea of moving from LA following a tumultuous first year back home.

Here's what Shelburne said on the 'Lowe Post' podcast:

"Russ is very open to a trade," Shelburne said. "He hasn't asked for a trade. I've been assured of that. But he's open to that, and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Russell Westbrook is ‘very open’ to a trade, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne



“He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that. But he’s open to that and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old.”



(h/t HoopsHype) Russell Westbrook is ‘very open’ to a trade, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne“He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that. But he’s open to that and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old.” (h/t HoopsHype) https://t.co/SdGIZBemhf

Russell Westbrook's arrival in LA was expected to bolster their hopes of winning a championship. He joined on the back of his fourth season averaging a triple double, leading the Wizards to the playoffs. However, Westbrook failed to work his magic with the LA Lakers as they finished 11th in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.

The former league MVP averaged 18/7/7 on 44% shooting, the worst of his career since his sophomore year. Westbrook failed to adapt to his new role as the third option on the team. His awkward fit hampered his performances all year, which led to the Lakers looking to move him this summer.

However, Russell Westbrook's market value hit an all-time low this offseason. Teams weren't willing to take on his $47 million contract for next season without draft compensation, mainly the LA Lakers' 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, which the franchise was reluctant to offer.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“The two Lakers’ picks are the most powerful thing as far as picks go in the league right now.”



(via heavy.com/sports/los-ang…) NBA Executive:“The two Lakers’ picks are the most powerful thing as far as picks go in the league right now.”(via @SeanDeveney NBA Executive:“The two Lakers’ picks are the most powerful thing as far as picks go in the league right now.”(via @SeanDeveney, heavy.com/sports/los-ang…) https://t.co/CnaFbSGgTh

As things stand, the LA Lakers haven't been happy with the trades on offer for Westbrook, so he is likely to stay on the team for next year. His expiring deal also allows them to have cap flexibility for the 2023 offseason to acquire another max player.

Not many teams would benefit from acquiring LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook

One of the biggest dilemmas the LA Lakers have faced regarding moving Russell Westbrook is his market value. Along with that, there aren't many teams who would benefit from acquiring him. Interested trade partners like the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers are all committed to a rebuild. They would likely reach a buyout with the 9-time All-Star.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN



-Teams viewing Russell Westbrook as a "negative asset"



-The Lakers not being interested in John Wall



-Malik Monk’s estimated value in free agency Our latest Lakers rumors roundup covers the latest reporting around:-Teams viewing Russell Westbrook as a "negative asset"-The Lakers not being interested in John Wall-Malik Monk’s estimated value in free agency silverscreenandroll.com/2022/4/21/2303… Our latest Lakers rumors roundup covers the latest reporting around:-Teams viewing Russell Westbrook as a "negative asset"-The Lakers not being interested in John Wall-Malik Monk’s estimated value in free agency silverscreenandroll.com/2022/4/21/2303…

Based on his 2021-22 season performance, Westbrook hasn't garnered interest from contending teams via trade. It remains to be seen if he will attract suitors as a free agent after getting waived.

However, most contenders seem to have finalized their rosters ahead of the upcoming season. Westbrook doesn't view him as a role player yet, so he might struggle to accept a different role with other teams too.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar