NBA Rumors: 9x NBA All-Star and Pat Beverley in contact since latter's signing, Darvin Ham has intimated them of probable lineups for LA Lakers

With the LA Lakers acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz, many expected Russell Westbrook to be on his way out. The tumultuous relationship between the two is well documented and goes back almost a decade. However, in a recent story, Marc Stein reported that Beverley and Westbrook have been in contact since the former made the move to LA.

Despite all the differences, it is no secret that the two players are highly competitive. If they are able to sort out their problems and get on the same page, the LA Lakers would benefit immensely. Coach Darvin Ham is also planning on playing the two veterans in the lineup together.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More around-the-NBA notes: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side.More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side. More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…

There are still doubts about Russell Westbrook's future with the Lakers. The team is reportedly trying to trade him and acquire talented role players to replace him. However, his drop in value has made him a difficult player to trade.

Reports indicate that Ham is more than happy to have Westbrook on the team. If a deal does not materialize, the former MVP could stay in LA for the 2022-23 season.

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio



And I'm saying LAKERS, DO IT!!! WHY NOT??"



@Chris_Broussard "Reports say Russell Westbrook and the 1st round picks from 2027 and 2029 would get you Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Pacers...And I'm saying LAKERS, DO IT!!! WHY NOT??" "Reports say Russell Westbrook and the 1st round picks from 2027 and 2029 would get you Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Pacers...And I'm saying LAKERS, DO IT!!! WHY NOT??"📺@Chris_Broussard https://t.co/cBm3z5BHli

As far as Beverley is concerned, he has had problems with him in the past, but Russ is a professional. The nine-time All-Star would certainly not let his relationship with Beverley affect the team's chances.

First Take @FirstTake



—@KendrickPerkins "Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA." "Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA." —@KendrickPerkins 👀 https://t.co/Y1NCwUjSYG

Can the LA Lakers play Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook together in the lineup?

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, Game 4.

The LA Lakers finished the 2021-22 season 11th in the West. They were heavily criticized for the setback as there were high expectations from the team. One player that was held responsible for the Lakers' failure was Russell Westbrook.

The former MVP did not fit in well with the team and had a below-par season by his standards. He was expected to be traded in the offseason, but his poor season lowered his trade value.

Matt Hanifan @mph_824_ Soo….Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are on the same team now



Soo….Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are on the same team now https://t.co/TXrlTLXzae

To add defense to their roster for next season, the LA Lakers brought in Patrick Beverley. The three-time All-Defensive selection is expected to bring toughness to the team. He is a menace on the floor and will help improve the team's efficiency on the defensive end.

Both Beverley and Westbrook are guards, and as presently constructed, they could share the court next season. Coach Darvin Ham has a lineup where both could play together. It would certainly seem unlikely to many, but Ham has stressed how he plans to bring defensive discipline to the team.

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio



@GottliebShow "The fact is Russell Westbrook can't stand Patrick Beverley. And the Lakers either didn't care to reach out to Russ OR KNEW Russ didn't like him and traded for him anyway." "The fact is Russell Westbrook can't stand Patrick Beverley. And the Lakers either didn't care to reach out to Russ OR KNEW Russ didn't like him and traded for him anyway."📺@GottliebShow https://t.co/q03ug3AA6s

Beverley is a great perimeter defender. Although Russ is not known for it, Ham is expecting the former MVP to step up on the defensive end of the floor. Westbrook has the potential to be a good defender as he is one of the most athletic players in the league. However, it all comes down to how willing he is to work on his defense.

Looking back at his college career, Russell Westbrook won the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2008. It's an honor that some great defenders like Gary Payton, Gary Payton II, Matisse Thybulle and Evan Mobley have won. He can certainly work on defense and putting him with Beverley on the backcourt would give the LA Lakers a much-needed boost.

TDI @TheDarklnvader Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan are the only players in History to have 40 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 steals in a Playoff game. Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan are the only players in History to have 40 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds and 5 steals in a Playoff game. https://t.co/ntNpxmi8hv

Both these veterans have a lot of energy and if they bring their best to the court, the LA Lakers will be a tough side to break down.

