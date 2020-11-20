NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis to evaluate all his options before signing with LA Lakers, unlikely to commit immediately upon the opening of free agency

Anthony Davis was a critical piece for the LA Lakers on their run to the 2020 NBA title. His prolific scoring and exceptional defence led the way for LeBron James and company to beat every Western Conference rival in the playoffs and eventually defeat the Miami Heat in 6 games in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Anthony Davis finished the regular season with second place in the 'Defensive Player of the Year' voting and averaged MVP-caliber numbers.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the first pair of Lakers teammates to combine for 70+ points in consecutive games since Kobe and Shaq in March 2003. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 9, 2019

LeBron James and Anthony Davis' selfless sharing of the ball and chemistry leading the fast-break offense in Los Angeles has led many to compare them with some of the iconic Lakers duos such as Kobe Bryant - Shaquille O'Neal and Magic Johnson - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

However, Anthony Davis' career with the LA Lakers might have been short-lived, as reports suggest that he is still considering resigning with the team.

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis to wait before committing to the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LA Lakers star Anthony Davis is considering all options before making a commitment to the franchise. The All-NBA player has several possible contracts in front of him, and he plans on waiting through Thanksgiving to consider the length and structure of the maximum contract.

ESPN Sources: Anthony Davis is on course to return to the Lakers, but don't expect a formal commitment in the immediate hours and days after free agency opens. Davis will take time to consider the structure and length of a new max contract. https://t.co/nHBQfBGwJq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

The 27-year-old has several contract options ahead of him, including a 3-year $106 million deal that would align him with the end of LeBron James' deal.

Davis could also do a 2-year $68 million deal with an option after next year, or longer deals for four years at $146.7 million or five years at $189 million.

The NBA Free Agency is set to begin today, and Davis' agent Rich Paul will be in contact with LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka to further discuss the forward's options.