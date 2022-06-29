NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons getting better and starting to do "more and more;" Nets planning for him to be ready for training camp

Ben Simmons didn't lace up for a single game last season, and now recent reports suggest he is gearing up this offseason to make a return. Simmons hasn't played since his infamous collapse in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks. The narrative around him has changed from his basketball skills to his availability, with many questioning his reliability.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Simmons is all set and expected to participate in training camp. On "The Pat McAfee Show," he said:

"The plan is definitely for Ben Simmons to be healthy for the start of training camp. He had back surgery. I'm told he's feeling better. He's starting to do more and more. So, again, we want to see Ben Simmons play."

Simmons can be the perfect defensive anchor and playmaker for a Brooklyn Nets team that is lacking defense and a distributor. Kyrie Irving can focus on getting a bucket while Simmons sets him and Kevin Durant up in the right spots. He was also a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up the last time he played a full season.

If the Nets are all healthy and playing, they'll be one of the most formidable forces in the league. But will he be healthy enough?

NBA insider believes Ben Simmons is not the only answer to the Brooklyn Nets problems

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets on the bench

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Shams Charania talked about how the Brooklyn Nets need to figure out a lot of things if they want to win the championship.

A franchise with title aspirations needs everyone to be on the same page. If even one or two members of the organization aren't putting in their best effort, the team is going to face difficulties.

Charania said:

"If you're gonna win a championship, everything has to be rolling on all cylinders. Chemistry, continuity with the front office, management, ownership, players, everything has to gel. And there is no doubt, this Nets organization, they're gonna bring this back. There is a lot of work that needs to be done by all parties."

Not everything is on the same page with the Nets.

The futures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Duran were up in the air less than 48 hours ago. In fact, the team was reportedly prepared to lose both superstars if they had to. Irving requested permission to field offers from other teams but then opted-in to his contract. A recent report suggested that members of the Nets organization were "totally surprised" when Irving decided to stay.

Now, ESPN's Kevin Pelton reported that Irving might still leave the Brooklyn Nets, and his decision to opt-in is to ensure a viable sign-and-trade is possible.

Durant reportedly hasn't spoken to the front office about the situation, and the team looks like it's in disarray.

The Nets need to get everything in order to make a title run wherein players don't randomly miss games and everyone is locked in.

