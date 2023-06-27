NBA Rumors- Brian Windhorst says Kings and Pistons may be in contention for Draymond Green

Draymond Green's free agency decision has been fueling speculation among NBA enthusiasts and analysts. Last week, he refused to exercise his player option. There is speculation that the forward could be exploring alternate choices, despite the anticipation for him to reunite with Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, and the Golden State Warriors.

As per Brian Windhorst from ESPN, two teams have come forward as possible challengers for Green's endorsement. Returning to California might not be his decision. According to reports, the services of the 33-year-old are being sought after by the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings.

Brian Windhorst shares the Pistons and the Kings may be contenders to sign Draymond if he doesn't re-sign with the Warriors

Brian Windhorst said:

"There are some teams out there with cap space that are intriguing options for him. The Detroit Pistons, which would be home. The Sacramento Kings have cleaned up their books and opened up a bunch of salary cap space."

However, Windhorst doesn't believe that either team presents a compelling enough case to lure Green away from the Warriors. Especially if Golden State makes a representative contract offer, as all indications suggest they will.

It appears improbable that the Pistons will be a good matchup, considering their last-place finish in the Eastern Conference during the previous season. On the other hand, the Kings might make more sense for Green. However, if his heart is set on a return to the Golden State, it may be challenging for Sacramento to sway his decision.

The decision regarding Green's free agency is sure to be a major talking point throughout the NBA community this offseason. As a strong presence on defense and a seasoned leader, Green's potential landing spot could have a significant impact on the league's landscape.

Although the Kings and Pistons may be competing for his skills, all indications suggest that Draymond Green will ultimately reunite with the Warriors.

Damian Lillard urges Blazers to pursue Draymond Green

Damian Lillard and Draymond Green

The Portland Trail Blazers' leading figure, Damian Lillard, acknowledges the crucial point at which the team currently stands. While Lillard's exceptional performance positions him as a key player for their championship aspirations, the Blazers must also weigh the potential benefits of a rebuild.

Lillard's desire to remain with the team is evident, and he advocates for pursuing players like Draymond Green, his 2012 draft classmate. However, the path to acquiring Green appears challenging for Portland.

With financial constraints and limited flexibility, the Blazers face obstacles in creating the necessary cap space or orchestrating a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors. Nonetheless, Lillard's aspirations highlight the team's determination to improve and contend for a title.

