NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets tell potential suitors they plan to keep 7x All-Star for next season

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving seem committed to each other for the 2022-23 NBA season. The two parties have had plenty of friction in their partnership over the last year. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania's recent report suggests the Nets have told interested teams that they plan on keeping the 7x All-Star for next season.

The Nets refused to offer the former NBA champion a long-term extension this summer. Irving's unavailability over the last three seasons was the reason behind the franchise's stance. Irving eventually opted into the final year of his player option worth $37 million.

Rumors regarding his departure didn't stop due to the LA Lakers' desire to swap Russell Westbrook for him. According to NBA rumors, the Brooklyn Nets even engaged with the 17-time champs about a potential trade, but talks didn't come to fruition.

The LA Lakers refused to part ways with their 2027 and 2029 firsts and didn't want to take on Joe Harris' long-term contract, which the Nets had proposed. The Lakers budged after LeBron James signed his extension and showed a willingness to offer their two first-round picks about a week ago.

However, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly wanted win-now players in return. The Lakers don't have any pieces they can offer. But they were also the only team interested in Kyrie Irving. That could have led to the Nets deciding to stick with Irving next season.

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving holding constructive dialogue with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason

Irving did not secure a long-term deal with the Brooklyn Nets and didn't garner much interest in the trade market. His best solution is to stay available and deliver next season.

A strong season could help the former Cleveland Cavaliers star secure a long-term deal with the Nets or elsewhere next summer. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving has worked out with his teammates and had a constructive dialogue with the franchise this offseason.

The Nets have continued to build their roster, despite uncertainty circling the futures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They added Royce O'Neale and TJ Warren. These additions address the Nets' lack of wing depth, an issue for the past few seasons.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons will debut for the Nets next season, and Joe Harris will return from injury. The Nets have a solid team at their disposal, and they could be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference if Durant agrees to run it back.

