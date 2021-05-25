NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets planning to pick team option for head coach James Borrego 

Earlier today, it was reported that NBA team Charlotte Hornets are considering taking up the team option on head-coach James Borrego’s contract. Borrego began his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach back in 2003. He has since had stints as an assistant coach for the likes of the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic.

Borrego had a short spell as the interim coach of the Orlando Magic in 2015, and was announced as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets in May 2018. He signed a four-year deal with the Hornets, holding a team option in the final year. It has now been reported that the Hornets are looking to activate that clause for the 2021-22 season.

The Charlotte Hornets are planning to pick up the team option on head coach James Borrego’s contract for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2021

NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets looking to pick team option for coach James Borrego

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Charlotte Hornets will not see a change of head-coach for the 2021-22 season. The Hornets finished the season 10th in the Eastern Conference after going after finishing the regular season with a 3-12 record. Borrego has played a huge part in a franchise that has been stagnating for the last few years.

The Charlotte Hornets endured a difficult end to the season.

The Charlotte Hornets last made the NBA playoffs in 2016, and would have made it this year had it not been for terribly poor luck with injuries. Losing second top scorer Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges along with multiple other injuries meant the Hornets had a sorry end to the season.

James Borrego: "I love this group. But we have a ways to go. We have to get better. It’s how we respond this summer -- do we feel sorry for ourselves or do we get better? — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) May 19, 2021

Regardless, they have a highly impressive young core, with LaMelo Ball the odds-on favorite to win the rookie of the year award. Other young stars include the likes of Malik Monk, Jaden McDaniels, Miles Bridges, Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier, making up a highly impressive roster that is set to get better in the coming seasons. Keeping that in mind, the move seems to be the right one from the Charlotte Hornets.