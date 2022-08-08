NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls expected to have contract extension talks with 2x All-Star

The Chicago Bulls traded for Nikola Vucevic in 2021, and he's been a fantastic addition to the team. The big man, who's incredible on the offensive end of the floor, averaged 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game with the Bulls last season.

Vucevic has one more year left on his contract and will be a free agent next summer if he doesn't sign a contract extension. The Chicago Bulls are interested in keeping him on the team and will discuss a contract extension soon.

The Chicago Sun-Times Joe Cowley wrote the following in his report:

"A source said both sides want him to stay with the team beyond the last year of his contract this coming season and will have initial discussions on what that might look like when training camp begins in the fall."

Nikola Vucevic has some flaws in his game, but he's a fantastic player. Extending his contract makes sense as the team will look to compete in the next few years.

Nikola Vucevic is one of the most talented offensive centers in the NBA. He is a decent scorer and unselfishly keeps his teammates involved in the game.

The 6-foot-10 big man shot only 31.4% from the 3-point range last season, one area to improve on next year. Furthermore, Vucevic is a below-average defender.

It's hard to tell what type of extension Vucevic will get from the Chicago Bulls. It will likely be a short-term extension, keeping him in Windy City through 2024 or 2025. The extension's value will probably be around $20 million per year.

Vucevic's first entire season with the Bulls was disappointing. However, the truth is that he played in a different system. This system will have to be adjusted if Chicago keeps him on the team for a few more years.

Can Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls compete next year?

The Bulls were one of the most entertaining teams to watch last season. With Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, Chicago finally had a core to achieve great results.

Their regular season ended with only one win in their last five games. They finished sixth and met the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The Bucks took care of business, eliminating their opponents in five games.

Billy Donovan will have to do a much better job with his players if the Chicago Bulls want to compete next year. On paper, they have a great team that should win at least a few games in the conference semifinals.

The East has multiple solid teams, and beating the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat or Bucks will be difficult for Chicago. If they want to be a serious contender, they may need to obtain another star player through a trade.

Edited by Chad Marriott