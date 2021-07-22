NBA Rumors: Chris Paul a leading candidate as LA Lakers look to find a veteran point guard

The LA Lakers are on the hunt for an elite veteran guard, and trade rumors suggest Chris Paul could be their No. 1 target. Their point guard situation is undoubtedly their biggest concern as we approach the 2021 NBA free agency.

Overdependence on the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis was evident in the LA Lakers' run during the 2020-21 NBA season. They struggled to stay effective offensively as both stars were sidelined due to injury.

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns fell short in the 2021 NBA Finals after losing Game 6 to the Milwaukee Bucks. While a re-run with the Suns is possible, the LA Lakers are interested in acquiring an elite guard.

Sources tell @TheUndefeated the Lakers have interest in acquiring an elite veteran point guard. More insight here: https://t.co/5r1e27cxs1 https://t.co/AeJeGMiQRg — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 21, 2021

Paul's addition to the LA Lakers will guarantee productivity regardless of James or Davis' absence. With what he achieved with the young Phoenix Suns team, it is evident that Chris Paul makes everyone on his team better.

Although he made it clear that he will not be retiring, it is unclear what colors Paul will wear during the 2021-22 season. Paul was instrumental in the Phoenix Suns' 2020-21 season, leading them to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

What are the chances of the LA Lakers signing Chris Paul in the 2021 NBA free agency?

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against Chris Paul

As far as title contention goes, Chris Paul might stand a better chance with the LA Lakers in 2022. The move will make sense for Paul as he will join a super team and play in an arena that he once called home for six years.

No one is sure what route the Phoenix Suns will take toward building their roster for the 2021-22 season. Monte Williams did an incredible job despite failing to jump the final hurdle. While the Suns will look to make a few additions, it is anticipated that they will keep the core of this group together.

Chris Paul has a $44 million player option, which will make the sign-and-trade route the most viable for the LA Lakers. Without the sign-and-trade, the highest the LA Lakers can offer is a $9.5 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

Devin Booker on his relationship with Chris Paul: "There's zero ego involved. I think that's the most important part. We both want to see each other succeed, we both want the team to succeed." — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 1, 2021

Chris Paul has built a strong relationship with the Phoenix Suns group, making a return the likeliest option. However, the veteran has had a taste of the NBA Finals and might be looking to join the LA Lakers, where he has a great chance of winning the championship alongside LeBron and Davis.

