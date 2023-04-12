The Dallas Mavericks have their eyes set on improving their roster in the upcoming offseason, and Deandre Ayton is one of the top guys they're willing to pursue. The Mavs won't be participating in this year's postseason and will have to wait on the results before they can start going after some of the guys they're after.

Interestingly, there have been several reports that have linked the two parties this month. Dallas have been looking for a decent big man since they traded for Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, they've experimented with some bigs to be paired with Doncic, but haven't been successful in that regard.

There haven't been any official reports that the Mavs are going after the Bahamian center. However, it's possible that this could happen as the team has failed to live up to their expectations this season.

During the 2021-22 NBA season, the Mavs were able to make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals after they had a huge upset over Ayton and the Phoenix Suns. People were expecting them to make a return to the conference finals this season, but they've had some serious struggles and are out of the playoff picture.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Mavs wanted to pursue a double-double machine. Specifically, Ayton was linked to a "down-the-road" situation. Looking at where Dallas is right now, it's safe to assume that they're in a situation where they could go after the Suns center.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported this back in January 2023 and shared the possible timetable for this plan.

"He’s a name that I’ve heard around the Mavericks," MacMahon said of Ayton. "And again, I think that would have to be a later-than-right-now type of situation. … I think that’s more than likely a down-the-road conversation."

The Mavs acquiring Deandre Ayton depends on the Suns' success this postseason

Last year, the Suns were eliminated by the Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs. Deandre Ayton's future with the team was up in the air and it wasn't until the front office matched the offer given by the Indiana Pacers that fans knew Ayton would be staying in Phoenix.

They now have the potential to make it back to the Finals after acquiring Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. However, if they fail to live up to their expectations, the front office could shake things up and Ayton's future with the team could be in jeopardy again.

That way, the Mavs could quickly be in the mix and give Phoenix some offers.

But if the Suns make it all the way to the Finals this year, the Mavs could start looking for other big men they can trade for in the offseason.

