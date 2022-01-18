NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson looking for 4-year, $80 million contract in free agency

Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson 's game has blossomed this season, growing statistically across all five categories.

According to Eric Pincus of the Bleacher Report, the 25-year-old is looking to land a juicy contract believed to be worth $80 million for four years, which will be a significant upgrade.

Pincus' statement also highlighted Brunson's proposed valuation as being overly excessive, as executives don't think he is worth it.

“Brunson faces a similar market, but the guard is believed by many to be seeking near a four-year, $80 million contract. That is a large number, especially for a player that several competing executives think is too big of a target defensively in the playoffs.”

Although he has been said to be viewed as a weakness on defense, his performances this season seem to show otherwise. JB's average of 1.0 steals per game is twice as good as his previous seasons. It could be argued Brunson could be a lethal addition to any team with his defensive flaws seemingly fixed.

Jalen Brunson, a 6-foot-1 guard, was selected by the Dallas Mavericks as a second-round pick in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year contract worth $6 million, with an annual salary average of over $1.5m.

The contract will expire during the offseason, however, and Brunson feels he deserves a lucrative upgrade. With the season being his best yet as he averages 16.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in 42 games, JB feels there's no better time than now.

His season-best scoring output came Nov. 3 in a 109-108 win at the San Antonio Spurs. He recorded 31 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. He is yet to attain another 30-plus point game but has been a solid sixth man all season.

Brunson's pairing with Luka Doncic has proven to be very lethal. Of the nine games they have both started together, the Mavericks have claimed victory seven times.

The "Brunson Burner" moved into the starting lineup on Dec. 12. Since then, Dallas (24-19 entering Monday) has gone 12-6. That stretch includes a season-best six-game winning streak.

Dallas hosted the OKC Thunder on Monday night.

