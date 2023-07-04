NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Heat trade could involve Miami's star guard after Tyler Herro offer failed

After long last, the Damian Lillard sweepstakes are finally upon us. Since the star guard requested a trade, one team has emerged as the clear frontrunner to land him.

When Damian Lillard went to the Portland Trail Blazers, he made it clear that he wants to end up with the Miami Heat. They give him an opportunity to compete for an NBA title, and he has a good relationship with All-Star big man Bam Adebayo.

While Lillard might want to go to Miami, getting a deal done might not be that easy. In the early stages of discussions, Portland hasn't been impressed with offers. It's also worth noting that they've made it clear they don't want to take Tyler Herro in return.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



The Blazers have no interest in Tyler Herro Portland hasn’t been impressed with Miami’s trade offers, per @wojespn The Blazers have no interest in Tyler Herro Portland hasn’t been impressed with Miami’s trade offers, per @wojespn The Blazers have no interest in Tyler Herro https://t.co/keKaKGfXdD

During a recent episode of the "Locked on Heat" podcast, Heat insider Wes Goldberg reported that Caleb Martin is someone the Blazers have their eyes on in a possible return package for Lillard.

"A real sticking point in negotiations could be the inclusion of Caleb Martin... I have been told the Heat would prefer to keep Martin. They view him as an important part of a championship contender."

Locked On Heat @LockedOnHeat



youtu.be/FIzxq5jNJ_E

link.chtbl.com/LOHeat "A real sticking point in negotiations could be the inclusion of Caleb Martin... I have been told the Heat would prefer to keep Martin. They view him as an important part of a championship contender." "A real sticking point in negotiations could be the inclusion of Caleb Martin... I have been told the Heat would prefer to keep Martin. They view him as an important part of a championship contender."📺youtu.be/FIzxq5jNJ_E🎧link.chtbl.com/LOHeat https://t.co/ie4pN9u88w

Should the Miami Heat include Claeb Martin in a Damian Lillard trade?

Caleb Martin burst on the scene in a big way for the Miami Heat this year, especially in the postseason. In 23 postseason matchups, he averaged 12.7 points while shooting an efficient 42.3% from beyond the arc.

Parting with a player like this after a career year is tough, but the Heat should do it for Damian Lillard. At the end of the day, the Portland Trail Blazers star gives them the best shot at achieving their goals.

Giving up Martin after dealing Max Strus might leave Miami thin on the wing, but they'll figure out how to fill the void. If the are able to land Lillard in a trade, countless free agents will be looking to flock there in hopes of contending for a title.

One of the main reasons why Miami lost to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals is because they didn't have enough firepower on offense. Bringing in Lillard instantly solves that issue. He is still one of the most elite guards in the league, and has shown he isn't scared of the big moments.

Martin proved to be a key factor for Miami this season, but they have a much better shot at finding somone like him than Lillard.

Poll : 0 votes