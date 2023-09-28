NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard-Heat trade potentially fell through because of Blazers' Butler or Adebayo demand

After months of rumors, the Miami Heat failed to pull off a trade for Damian Lillard. Instead, the All-Star guard is on his way to Milwaukee to join forces with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Recent reports on the trade might indicate why Miami was never able to get things done.

When Damian Lillard first requested a trade, the Miami Heat was the only team he wanted to go to. He has a close relationship with Bam Adebayo, and felt the team put him in a good position to compete for a title. However, it appears Portland was never that serious about doing business with the Heat.

In a breakdown of the trade, Shams Charania reported on talks between the Trail Blazers and Heat. He cited that when conversations first began, Portland wanted Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo in exchange for Lillard.

"The Blazers and Heat had multiple conversations in July, but the sides never engaged in substantive negotiations, according to sources. In an initial callm the Blazers asked the Heat for Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo."

"The Heat came to believe that the Blazers had little to no interest in engaging in a deal with them."

The Miami Heat were willing to pay a high price for Damian Lillard

In most cases, teams try to follow the wishes of a star player. Especially in a situation like this, where Damian Lillard was loyal to the franchise for over a decade. That said, it seems like the Portland Trail Blazers were never serious about getting him to the Miami Heat.

Aside from parting with one of their star players, Miami was willing to meet the high asking price. Shams Charania later detailed the team was ready to send multiple picks and young players to Portland while routing Tyler Herro to a third team.

"For their part, the Heat, league sources say, were prepared in July and August to offer up to three first-round draft picks - with Tyler Herro going to a third team - and multiple second-rounders and swaps along with expiring contracts and 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic."

The Blazers might not have sent Lillard where he wanted, but they still managed to do right by him. In the end, his top goal is to compete for championships. Some could argue that the front office put him in a better position to do that as opposed to Miami.

Now on a title-winning team, Damian Lillard has a chance to secure the first ring of his career. Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks will be legitimate contenders for years to come.

