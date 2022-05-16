NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard potentially sends Blazers fans into a frenzy as he indirectly suggests Phoenix Suns star should pair up alongside him in Portland

Damian Lillard sparked NBA rumors linking Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard recently liked a fan tweet that suggested Ayton should join forces with the former in Portland this offseason.

The Suns and their star big man couldn't agree on an extension before the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Deandre Ayton was looking for a max contract in the offseason that would've guaranteed him a sum of $172.5 million over the next five years.

If the former #1 pick doesn't sign a qualifying offer in the summer, he will be a restricted free agent. In that case, the Suns can match the offer sheet signed by Ayton with another team and bring him back. If the 22-year-old decides to sign the qualifying offer, he will be back with Phoenix for another year and enter the 2023 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Lillard seems to like the idea of teaming up with Ayton amid the latter's uncertain future in Phoenix. After the Suns' decimating Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 Playoffs, Lillard liked a fan tweet suggesting Ayton go to Portland and win a ring alongside Dame.

TROX @iamTROX DeAndre Ayton needs to do whats best for himself and go win a ring with Dame DeAndre Ayton needs to do whats best for himself and go win a ring with Dame

NBA Rumors: Deandre Ayton plays only 17 minutes in Phoenix Suns' Game 7 loss; Monty Williams calls it an 'internal decision'

Deandre Ayton's limited playing time in the Phoenix Suns' Game 7 loss against the Dallas Mavericks has fuelled NBA rumors about his potential exit. Ayton played only 17 minutes, scoring five points, grabbing four rebounds and two assists.

When asked about Ayton not being on the court for an extended period, Suns head coach Monty Williams called it an 'internal decision.' Ayton then declined to make himself available for a post-game press conference.

Not many teams have the cap space to sign the 2018 #1 pick right now. However, suitors like the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers are exceptions, so there is a decent chance Ayton could depart Phoenix in the upcoming offseason.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Fair to question what the future holds for Deandre Ayton in Phoenix now. A title would've forced ownership to keep this group together. Withering like this in the 2nd round? DA will still want a max, but good luck convincing the front office he deserves it after this Fair to question what the future holds for Deandre Ayton in Phoenix now. A title would've forced ownership to keep this group together. Withering like this in the 2nd round? DA will still want a max, but good luck convincing the front office he deserves it after this

Ayton has proven himself to be one of the best two-way bigs in the league over the last two seasons. He averaged 15.2 points and 11.8 rebounds during the 2021 NBA playoffs and was crucial to the Phoenix Suns' run to the NBA Finals. Ayton has improved his scoring this year in the postseason, averaging 19 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

He has shown the ability to be a primary option on offense, depending on the requirements against a particular opposition as well. Ayton's ability to rebound and anchor the team's defense remains one of his best traits. He could be a huge pick-up for the team that offers him a contract that his entourage demands.

