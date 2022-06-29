NBA Rumors: Dynamic guard expected to reach 'another level' after signing with New York Knicks

With NBA free agency imminent, the New York Knicks have been the subject of multiple rumors. One such rumor is Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson signing with the Knicks.

Brunson has been the subject of speculation and rumors as he prepares to enter free agency. Speaking about the Brunson-'Mavs' situation, Chris Haynes, Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports, shared his perspective on the situation.

Haynes stated:

“I’ve talked to people in his circle who think he has another level to reach that he just couldn’t reach with Dallas because he played with the most ball dominant player in the league.”

The Dallas Mavericks breakthrough season

New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks had a fantastic season. For the first time since their championship in 2011, the Mavs advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

With Luka Doncic at the helm, the Mavericks blew past the Utah Jazz in the first round, winning the series '4-2' in comfortable fashion.

The Mavericks then defeated the Suns in seven games to advance to the Western Conference Finals. They were eliminated by the soon-to-be NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors.

While Luka Doncic was unable to compete in the initial games of the postseason, Jalen Brunson received the opportunity to lead the Mavs. Brunson played a critical role in keeping the Mavericks afloat.

Jalen Brunson and New York Knicks alliance

Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks

Brunson looked outstanding throughout the 2022 NBA postseason. These displays are far more impressive, taking into consideration the fact that the 'Mavs' offense revolves around Doncic.

Brunson, an unrestricted free agent because the fourth season of his rookie deal was non-guaranteed instead of a team option, declined the Mavs' offer of a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension after the trade deadline.

The 24 year old is now set to sign an agreement with the New York Knicks as the Mecca of basketball looks to welcome Brunson to their sacred grounds. The New York Knicks are expected to present Jalen Brunson with a four-year offer in the vicinity of $110 million.

It's also no surprise that the ball spends an awful amount of time centered around Doncic, with Luka being the Mavericks' primary ball handler.

Talents such as Doncic rarely come around. It makes sense that the offense runs through Doncic, but Brunson may be ready to take on a a larger role in the offense.

