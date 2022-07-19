NBA Rumors: Eastern Conference minnows expected to make a 'major' push for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The former MVP has left his team astounded by his decision.

Durant's decision to leave follows the Brooklyn Nets' first-round sweep to the Boston Celtics. The loss increased the rumors of a split between Brooklyn's star duo of Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Several rumors of possible destinations for Durant have circulated. The latest has been Durant joining Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

Reports have emerged that the Wizards are considering a significant push for Kevin Durant. The prospect of the duo of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal teaming up is an exciting possibility.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Washington Wizards could make ‘major’ push for Kevin Durant ahnfiredigital.com/nba/washington… Report: Washington Wizards could make ‘major’ push for Kevin Durant ahnfiredigital.com/nba/washington…

With Durant being a Washington DC native, the odds of an allegiance might favor the Wizards. However, the deal is still far from done.

Most franchises do not have the assets to pursue a trade for Durant. Additionally, organizations don't want to part ways with their future for an aging star with recurring injury issues.

Bradley Beal recently signed a five-year, $251 million extension with the Wizards. The contract all but assures that Beal's long-term future will remain in DC.

The remainder of the Wizards roster consists of potential prospects and role players. The other notable Wizards include Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Rui Hachimura.

The Washington Wizards do not have the All-Star caliber player required to acquire Durant in a trade.

When the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly engaged in trade talks for Durant, the Nets asked for Karl Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Brooklyn also asked for multiple first-round picks.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets Now

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three: Kevin Durant & Kyrie

The Brooklyn Nets have been in turmoil since the 2021 season. With Kyrie Irving choosing not to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The former NBA champion could not compete in the NBA for most of the previous season. With Irving unable to play, James Harden wanted out.

As such, the Nets eventually traded the ten-time All-Star to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and picks. Simmons would go on to sit out the remainder of the season.

With trade returns relatively high for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets seem unlikely to lose out on their stars, whether they intend to keep them. The pair will likely return with the Nets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far