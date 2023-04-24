NBA Rumors: Executives believe Brooklyn Nets forward might earn 4-year, $90 million deal in free agency

This season, no team has gone through more change than the Brooklyn Nets. After two superstar trades at the deadline, they had a completely revamped roster to close out the year.

One of the many pieces the Brooklyn Nets acquired at the deadline was Cam Johnson. After an impressive start to his career, some around the leauge believe he is in line for a big pay day this offseason.

In a recent story for HoopsHype, Michael Scotto reported that Johnson could earn up to $90 million as a restricted free agent this summer.

"Six NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype project Cam Johnson to earn a deal in the neighborhood of four years, $90 million in free agency this summer.

Several teams are expected to have interest in Johnson as a restricted free agent, including the Houston Rockets, league sources told HoopsHype."

Johnson, 27, is considered to be in the prime of his career. On top of that, he is coming off his best season as a pro. In 42 games with the Phoenix Suns and Nets, he averaged a career-high 15.5 points per game while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Should the Brooklyn Nets look to keep Cam Johnson going forward?

It might be a steep price to pay, but the Brooklyn Nets should be prepared to match whatever offer sheet Cam Johnson gets. He was one of the main pieces from the Kevin Durant trade, and could be a foundational player for the next phase of the franchise.

This summer, many teams will likely have their eyes on Johnson as a free agent target. He is at his peak from an age standpoint, and is the kind of high-quality role player teams are looking to add. Along with being a threat from beyond the arc, he also has the size and length to hold his own on the other end of the floor.

At one point, Johnson was among one of the best sixth men in the NBA. If the Nets are able to use their new pool of assets to bring in a new star, they can quickly be competitive again. Mikal Bridges has proven he can do more with a larger role, and guys like Johnson can raise a team's ceiling.

As salaries continue to increase, $90 million over four years is not a bad deal for a player like Johnson. For what he brings, he can more than live up to that type of contract.

