NBA Rumors: Former #1 pick looking like a “monster” in his offseason workouts

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has displayed his superstar potential in his first two NBA seasons. This season, he could make a giant leap after making his playoffs debut in April. According to Timbewolves' insider Jon Krawczynski, Edwards looks like a "monster" in his offseason workouts.

On his podcast, The Jon Krawczynski Show said (via Sports Illustrated):

"I have had some conversations with Wolves people over the last couple of weeks here now who have been around Ant, who have been in workouts with him and have seen him up close and seen the work he's putting in on his body, his game, on everything. The reports have been pretty glowing."

"One person who is really close to Ant just said, 'John just wait till you see him. Just wait.' It sounds like he has really dedicated himself in this offseason, going into his third year which is kind of when stars make their leaps. And he's putting a lot into this."

"I've had multiple people just say that he looks like a monster. We will see what happens when the lights come on, when training camp comes in and the games get going. I have heard a lot of really rave reviews about how Ant is looking."

Anthony Edwards has put up solid numbers in his NBA career. He has averaged 20.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game across 144 games throughout his two seasons.

Edwards elevated his performances in the 2022 NBA playoffs when the lights were bright. He averaged a team-high 25.2 points, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in the Timberwolves' first-round loss to the Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards holds keys to the Minnesota Timberwolves' success in the upcoming NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves went all-in this offseason following their acquisition of Rudy Gobert. They packaged four first-rounders and multiple contributing players to land him. It may take Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns some time to adjust to playing together.

As Gobert and Towns adapt, Edwards will likely play a critical role for the team. He'll ensure they get off to a strong start this season. Edwards has the tools to become a perennial NBA All-Star and possibly a perennial MVP candidate.

He needs to be more consistent and efficient with his performances. The Minnesota Timberwolves could benefit from his consistency against the Warriors, Clippers and Suns next season.

