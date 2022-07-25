NBA Rumors: Former All-Rookie team member not pleased with Cleveland Cavaliers' lowball offer

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton hasn't received any offers from other teams. The Alabama product was reportedly looking for a multi-year deal in the $80 million range. The Cavaliers refused to offer it to him.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported that the Cavaliers offered Sexton a deal worth half the amount he wanted. Sexton was disappointed in the offer. On the "Wine and Gold Talk Podcast," Fedor said:

"The Cavs have made what I’m told is a multi-year contract offer to Collin Sexton, one that they feel is reasonable based on the fact that he has no market and he has no other offer.

"I’m told that it is close to $40 million in total money. So think of like a three-year, $40 million deal. It’s way less than what Collin initially wanted. I don’t know that it’s the kind of deal that Collin and his camp would be willing to take."

Sexton and the Cavaliers are yet to sign a deal. Chris Fedor added that Sexton might not agree to the offer because he believes he is worth more. Fedor said:

"It’s just not at the money that he believes he should get and his camp believes he deserves."

Darius Garland believes the Cleveland Cavaliers can make it to the Eastern Conference Finals next year

Darius Garland is confident that the Cavaliers can make a deep postseason run next season. They were a top 4 seed in the East until injuries plagued their team. They eventually lost in the play-in tournament.

However, they didn't have Collin Sexton's services for most of the year. They dealt with adversity throughout the season and are entering next season with added motivation.

On the "Varsity House Podcast," Garland said:

"I think we can get even better. I think we can make it to the Eastern Conference Finals next year for sure. We’re coming back with a chip on our shoulder … We’re a young team. Like you said, we battled through a lot of adversity this season. So, it was cool just being there, but we not satisfied. We all in. We all ready to rock and roll.”

The team has a solid young core with Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro.

